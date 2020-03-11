The Barron County Highway Department has been awarded $350,353.50 for the improvement of County Hwy. U in the Village of Dallas, according to an announcement released Thursday, March 5.
“This section of road is among the lowest rated pavements in Barron County,” the Highway Department said in a press release. “Barron County and the Village of Dallas are providing the matching funding.”
On Monday, March 9, 2020, Barron County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said that the Dallas project on County Hwy. U will resurface deteriorated pavement within the village, from the intersection with County Hwy. A in downtown Dallas, on the south end, to the village limits (near the entrance to Pinecrest Golf Course) on the north.
“The county is responsible for the center 24 feet of the (right of way),” he said. “The village is responsible for the other 16 feet, but doesn’t have the resources to maintain the entire width of the pavement. We decided to apply for the MLS funding and were able to get it.”
Bid documents are being created by the Highway Department during March, and the work is expected to be done this summer, he added.
The project will rebuild the highway and road base to a depth of 16 inches below the pavement surface, including 12 inches of gravel and four inches of asphalt.
Servi also said that the county was able to obtain three so-called “multimodal local supplement” grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
In addition, two Barron County towns were awarded projects. The Town of Rice Lake will receive $331,728.60 for work on 23rd Street, and the Town of Turtle Lake will receive $224,140.94 for work on 10 1⁄2 Avenue. Both towns will be providing matching funding, the Highway Department announced.
In all, some $75 million in one-time matching grants were awarded.
“Communities from as far north as the town of Port Wing, and as far south as the village of Cassville and the county of Kenosha will be receiving funding for transportation projects that local community leaders prioritized,” said Gov. Tony Evers in an announcement accompanying the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.