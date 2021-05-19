The rezoning of a five-acre parcel in rural Turtle Lake was denied by the Barron County Board of Supervisors on Monday evening, May 17, on which the owner sought to operate an event barn.
The property, in the 600 block of CTH K, rural Clayton, is owned by Ivanna Bergmann. Bergmann has moved and remodeled a barn on the property with the intent of opening the barn up for events, such as weddings. The land is currently zoned Ag-1, which restricts its uses to primarily farming-related activities. Land zoned Ag-2 is less restrictive.
On a vote of 21 against and six in favor, with two absent, the county board denied the request to rezone it from Ag-1 to Ag-2, after nearly a half hour of discussion.
The issues at hand included the sizable investment Bergmann has put into the property, the business it could bring to the area, nuisance and noise to neighbors, and more broadly, how the county handles rezoning issues and the county’s and state’s farmland protection plans.
Initially, the county’s zoning committee, which reviews and makes recommendations to the board on zoning issues, recommended the rezoning be denied on April 7. On April 20, the county board voted 16 to 13 to deny the recommendation and send it back to the zoning committee, per state statutes.
The zoning committee voted on May 5 to recommend the rezoning, and sent the issue to be considered by the county board on May 17.
At the beginning of the meeting, Julie Nevala spoke on behalf of herself and Eric Schalley, who live less than half a mile from the barn.
Nevala was concerned about public safety, noise and nuisance, and the preservation of farmland.
It was a rural area, away from amenities like hotels. She worried there would be drunk drivers on the roads following events.
“Would you like to listen to a party next to your house every weekend?” Nevala asked the board as she spoke during the public comment section of the meeting.
She added that the rezoning would set a bad precedent for spot zoning and could jeopardize state funding related to the farmland protection plan. Nevala added she was never contacted by Bergmann, contrary to what Bergmann said previously. There had not been any consideration for noise barriers or noise ordinances.
County board chair Louie Okey, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, said he would call for roll-call vote and opened the floor for discussion.
Supervisor Pete Olson, city of Barron, said he could go either way, to follow the committee’s recommendation and support the barn or table the issue for more information. He asked supervisor Bob Rogers, town and city of Chetek, if a public hearing was needed.
Rogers said the county board could have a public hearing on the matter. But if they were going to have to do that every time the zoning committee did not agree with the county board and rezoning petitioners, then they might as well get rid of the zoning committee, he said.
Agreeing with Rogers’ point was Supervisor Dale Heinecke, towns of Maple Plain and Lakeland. If the board was not going to follow the committee’s recommendations, they might as well dissolve it.
Supervisor Bun Hanson, city of Rice Lake, asked if Bergmann attended the May 5 zoning meeting. Okey said no.
Supervisor Gary Taxdahl, village of Turtle Lake and town of Almena, asked for clarification on why it had gone back to the zoning committee a second time. Rogers said it was per state statute. When the board voted to reject the committee’s first recommendation, it sent it back with the directions to draft a rezoning ordinance to recommend. The county board would then approve or deny the second zoning recommendation.
Rogers said the matter should be settled now and not sent back to committee. He was opposed to telling land owners what they could or couldn’t do on their land, but there were zoning laws to follow. The zoning committee followed the law to make it’s first recommendation. It followed the law when the issue was sent back a second time.
But board’s vote tonight would set an example for how future zoning conflicts would be handled, Rogers said.
“I do believe it sets a precedent, and if we are going to start setting these kind of precedents when it comes to zoning, I guess we’ll get rid of the zoning committee. Might as well get rid of the zoning law,” Rogers said.
Asked by Supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, towns of Dallas and Maple Grove and village of Dallas, if there was much discussion at the May 5 zoning meeting, Rogers said there was not a lot. The committee was locked into making an approval the way state statute was laid out.
Olson asked what uses were permitted under Ag-2 and Hanson asked if there could be any specified limits to uses in Ag-2. Zoning administrator Dave Gifford said Ag-2 included all of Ag-1 uses, along with homes or home-based businesses. Salvage yards, sawmills, machine or repair shops and other commercial uses were permitted with special exceptions granted by the board of adjustment.
Supervisor Jim Gores, village of Almena and town of Clinton, felt there was a double standard for counties to follow zoning laws, but not for municipalities. A city could annex large swaths of land and do what they want with it, he said. That frustrated him. The county should have more leeway in how to handle a “small” five-acre parcel.
Burt Skinner, supervisor for the city of Cumberland, agreed with Rogers, that the zoning laws should be followed.
Supervisor Bill Schradle, towns of Turtle Lake, Vance Creek and Prairie Farm, thought that someone dropped the ball in that Bergmann was not notified of the zoning requirements when she started the project five years ago.
Olson agreed with Gores’ and Rogers’ points. He asked Gifford what the timeline of events were for Bergmann and the zoning laws at hand. Gifford said the zoning law was adopted in November 2016, after Bergmann had initially spoken with the Zoning Department around April 2016, where she was told there were no rezoning issues. Other permits, like sanitary permits, were applied for and approved, but they were not dependent on nor had any bearing on the zoning matter, Gifford explained. Those permits would not have raised a red flag of the zoning issue after 2016.
Gores added that the Turtle Lake Town Board approved the rezoning.
Okey called a roll call vote.
Supervisors Hanson; Gores; Schradle; Dana Heller, city of Rice Lake; Bill Effertz, towns of Crystal Lake, Almena and city of Cumberland; and Pam Fall, towns of Arland, Prairie Farm and village of Prairie Farm, voted in favor of the rezoning. Twenty-one other supervisors voted against it, killing the rezoning.
Supervisors Bob Anderson, town of Rice Lake, and Don Horstman, towns of Stanfold and Cumberland, were absent.
