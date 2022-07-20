As early as the year 2014, Barron County’s criminal justice program was busy enough for officials in the District Attorney’s Office to call for more personnel.
The addition of a fourth prosecutor in January 2020 helped relieve some of the pressure on the District Attorney’s office.
However, just over a year later, the staff situation became a concern again when one assistant prosecutor resigned to take a better-paying prosecutor’s job in Chisago County, Minn., and another left for a year-long military deployment.
Assistant District Attorney Brady Seidlitz began working in Barron County in early June. But there is still a vacancy for the fourth position, which authorities hope to fill with a special prosecutor. The County Board has approved $80,000 to fund the position.
Keeping pace with the lengthening list of criminal cases has been an issue, according to District Attorney Brian Wright.
He said that defendants in some criminal cases were issued summonses to appear at a later date if they “did not pose an immediate risk of danger to crime victims or the public.”
The defendants “may have remained in custody for a different reason such as a probation hold, or released with a summons date to appear in court for their initial appearance at a later date,” he added.
“This was done (with the knowledge) that ADA Seidlitz would be joining the office on June 6, giving ADA John O’Boyle and (myself) additional time to file the criminal complaints in felony cases,” Wright said.
Competing with the nearby Twin Cities area – where salaries are higher – is an issue for Barron County, but it isn’t the only issue involved, the district attorney added.
“I would add that the difficulty in hiring prosecutors is a statewide issue,” he said.
“Particularly for new law school graduates and younger attorneys, there is no better way to gain trial experience and begin a legal career than working in a DA’s office,” he said.
“However, the realities are that the pay and benefits for an entry level ADA are less, and in some cases significantly less, than what an attorney can make in private practice, or by working in the State of Minnesota.”
As Barron County looks to fill the special prosecutor’s position, there are similar issues to consider, Wright added.
Candidates for the position have raised issues like “commuting, transitioning from private practice to the DA’s office, and the limited duration of the appointment,” he said.
“In order for a special prosecutor to provide meaningful assistance to the DA’s office, that person must be able to work in person in the office,” Wright said.
For younger attorneys who plan to be full-time ADAs in the future, the Barron County job is attractive, “but not as an additional source of work for attorneys who intend to remain in private practice,” he said.
“I have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Barron County not to hire a special prosecutor unless I believe the person hired will provide a beneficial return on the financial investment the County Board has approved to pay a portion of the cost of hiring a special prosecutor,” Wright added.
