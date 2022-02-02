Cases of COVID-19 dipped for a second straight week after a recent spike.
In the week up to Monday, Jan. 31, 444 cases were reported, down from 583 the week before.
Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 forecasting site shows an approximately 33 percent decline in cases over the next two weeks.
In a Mayo Clinic podcast interview published Feb. 1, vaccinologist Dr. Gregory Poland said, “It looks like we’ve now gotten to the peak and starting on the decline, but it’s very uneven.”
But, peak or not, case numbers and hospitalizations are still high, and health care officials are urging precautions, such as masking and vaccination.
Moderna has now joined Pfizer/BioNTech in having full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine will now be marketed under the name Spikevax for the prevention of COVID-19 in people 18 years of age and older.
“The FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last August for those 16 and older and now has done the same with the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older. These approvals are further confirmation that these vaccines are effective and safe,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We urge those folks that have waited to get vaccinated to do so now and join their nearly 3.7 million fellow Wisconsinites who have received their COVID-19 vaccine.”
This is the same vaccine people have been getting for months. In order to grant full approval, the FDA required extensive data on safety and effectiveness, inspection of manufacturing facilities, and a comprehensive review of all clinical and real-world use. The full approval means that even more data were gathered and analyzed following the grant of emergency use authorization in December 2020 to further confirm that this vaccine works and is safe. All of the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death – including from the Delta and Omicron variants, DHS stated.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have announced the development of an Omicron-focused variant booster, which is expected out in March.
Poland said it will likely be an option for older populations, the immune-compromised or people who just want to further their immunity. The average person can expect adequate immunity from the current vaccine, he said.
Poland said to expect COVID-19 vaccine boosters to be offered over longer time periods in the future. He said it could take the form of an annual fall vaccine with influenza and its strains and coronavirus and its strains, combined together.
“That would be the ideal, and there’s several companies working on that,” said Poland.
About 55 percent of people in Barron County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The statewide average is 64 percent.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
COVID-19 testing is offered at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
