A number of local school board seats will be contested in the 2022 Spring Election on April 5.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has four candidates for two seats. They are incumbents Mindy Hamilton and Korie Lentz, and new candidates Austin Chamberlain and Heidi Wise.
Clayton has a race for one seat on the school board. Running are incumbent Jacob Fall and challenger Tim Becker Sr.
Cumberland also has four candidates for two seats. Two are incumbents, two incumbents—Eric Stone and Jonelle Gideo, along with Michael Furseth and Nicole Hile.
Rice Lake will have changes in three seats. Incumbents in those seats, Deanna Aubart, Joshua Estreen and Gary Spear are not running for re-election. But voters will have six choices on the ballot—Vanessa Aspeter-Hellstern, Phil Henkel, Dianne Koser, Gerry Miller, Linda Tollefsrud, and Miriam Vavra.
Barron, Cameron, Prairie Farm and Turtle Lake will not have contested seats, unless write-in candidates emerge.
Barron’s candidates for three seats are incumbents Kelli Rasmussen, City of Barron; Danette Hellmann, Almena Area; and Will Sinclair, At-Large.
Cameron’s candidates for two seats are incumbents Jeff Gifford and Gene Phillips.
Prairie Farm’s candidates for two school board seats are Chuck Richards and Jim Salsbury, both incumbents.
Turtle Lake has one candidate for one seat, that being Trever Miller. Incumbent Kevin Jansen is not running for re-election.
