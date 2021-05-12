Barron County’s Zoning Committee has reversed a previous decision and voted to approve a rezoning that could permit operation of an event center in a renovated barn in the Town of Turtle Lake.
The board voted 5-0 to allow Ivanna Bergmann to rezone five acres from Ag-1 to Ag-2 along Hwy. K, east of Clayton.
The reversal came as a result of the full county board’s refusal to go along with the Zoning Committee’s initial vote to deny.
“We’ve got no choice on this one,” said committee chairperson Bob Rogers.
Rogers cited state statute, which says a county board “may refuse to deny the petition as recommended by the agency in which case it shall re-refer the petition to the agency with directions to draft an ordinance to effectuate the petition and report the ordinance back to the board which may then enact or reject the ordinance.”
The County Board will again consider the matter at its Thursday, May 20, meeting.
The sticking point for the Zoning Committee had been that Ag-1 zoning and land part of the Farmland Preservation Program does not allow for non-agricultural uses.
But Bergmann said she had not received accurate advice from the county zoning office when she asked about requirements about five years ago. Since then she has spent considerable time and money renovating the barn, which was moved to the site from about a mile up the road on 7th Avenue.
