After a highly competitive bidding process, Barron County has secured $26 million in bonds to construct a new highway shop in 2021.
The County Board of Supervisors voted 28-0, with one absent, to accept a bid from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated for $26 million in bonds at a 1.53 percent true interest rate.
“We had excellent results on the sales of bonds. It was very competitive,” said Sean Lentz of Ehlers and Associates, a financial consulting firm contracted by the County.
Twelve bids were received from firms all over the country, with interest rate percentages ranging from 1.53 to 1.84, a million-plus-dollar difference over the life of the bond issue, said Lentz.
“We are really hitting the market at a good time with this,” said Lentz. “With a high number of bidders, there’s a big demand out there.
The County initially sought local bank financing for the project. But the scale proved too large, and the request for proposals went nationwide.
Ultimately, five local banks joined with Madison-based Bankers Bank and put in a competitive bid at 1.66 percent.
While it was not the lowest bid, some of those local banks will likely be contacted by Baird to be among syndicate institutions buying the bonds, said Lentz.
Lentz said the highway building project drew so much interest in part because the County has a strong AA bond rating, according to Standard & Poors.
“What you have control over, you are doing an excellent job of managing it—Your budgeting, your finances, your planning,” said Lentz
The County asked for $25,120,000, but received more; $26 million and change from Baird, which has offices throughout the U.S. but originated this bid out of its Red Bank, New Jersey office.
That extra money could be used in years down the road on other projects, if the County chose to do so. In the meantime, that extra money will be invested by Ehlers into CDs or other secure investments, said county administrator Jeff French.
The County is also using some surplus funds from the 2020 budget—$176,000—to obtain property adjacent to the Highway Department campus.
Construction on the 160,000 square-foot garage will start in the spring. It will be built east of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, to the east and slightly north of the existing highway garage, which was built 73 years ago. At that size, it is nearly three times bigger than the 1947 garage.
The $26 million project includes three other buildings on the Highway Department campus:
• A 33,500 square-foot cold storage building.
