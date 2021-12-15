Those tempted to turn up the thermostat this week might want to think twice.
Heating prices are sure to be higher this winter, especially for those heating with oil, natural gas or propane—and especially if it’s cold.
“We expect that households across the United States will spend more on energy this winter compared with the past several winters because of these higher energy prices and because we assume a slightly colder winter than last year in much of the United States,” according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Compared to last year, fuel bills are expected to be 30 percent higher for natural gas, 43 percent higher for heating oil and 54 percent higher for propane, according to the EIA.
EIA predicts a smaller increase, about 6 percent for electric heating. EIA does not forecast for wood heating, but states that one in four rural households uses wood for primary or secondary heating.
Across all heating sources, the cause of higher prices brings up some familiar words—inflation, supply and demand.
However, there have been some recent good signs.
In recent weeks, natural gas, propane and fuel prices have come down.
There is also a growing consensus that perhaps a bit warmer winter is ahead, though that is notoriously hard to predict.
Synergy Cooperative general manager Kyle Knutson said 90-95 percent of its fuel-buying members heat their homes with propane.
“Propane is slightly higher than in recent years due to lower U.S. inventory and higher export demand,” he said.
Knutson said that inventory is down 20 percent compared to last year. This is a turn from the past several years when U.S. production outpaced export demand.
He said while it would be beneficial to U.S. propane buyers to have more supply stay in the U.S., it’s not that simple.
“If people in Asia are willing to pay more, that’s where it goes,” he said.
But Knutson said he is not concerned about a propane shortage this winter.
“There’s usually plenty of propane to go around,” he said. “It’s just not where it needs to be logistically.”
Of course, it all depends on the weather.
Knutson advises people not to let tanks get too low.
“People should try to stay ahead of it,” he said. “When cold weather comes prices tend to spike pretty quick.”
He said that when a tank is at 40 or 30 percent, it’s a good idea to contact a supplier.
There are plenty of tips for shaving dollars off the heating bill too.
“The easiest thing to do is turn the temperature down a few degrees,” said Knutson.
He added that he personally cut his heating usage 10 percent after installing a programmable thermostat.
Other tips from Wisconsin Public Service include:
Get an annual furnace tune-up.
Check furnace filter every 30 days and replace at least once every 90 days.
Ensure ducts are properly sealed.
Check caulking and weatherproofing around windows, doors, and places where pipes and wires come through walls.
Install heat shrink film kits over windows.
Get a home energy audit to assess quality of attic insulation, windows, etc.
Persons can apply for home heating assistance by contacting WestCap at 715-265-4271 or visiting energybenefit.wi.gov.
