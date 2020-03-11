An unidentified man was detained by Turtle Lake police Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020, after an alleged purse snatching in the village, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident began shortly before 3:30 p.m. Dispatchers got a 911 call from a woman who said she was loading up her car when a man took off with her purse.
The suspect was described as having long hair in a pony tail, and riding a white bicycle. Nearby, employees at St. Croix Casino reported they had security footage of a man loitering in the casino and taking the purse.
Witnesses said the man fled onto a nearby street and into a building on Maple Street.
A man fitting the description of the suspect was briefly detained at a Turtle Lake street corner, but it turned out to be the wrong man.
There was a later report — almost an hour after the purse snatching — to the effect that an officer was talking with another possible suspect, but there are no reports of an arrest, according to dispatch logs, and no information related to the incident in Barron County Circuit Court records, as of press time Tuesday, March 10.
