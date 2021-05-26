Local reported cases of COVID-19 remained low this past week, numbering in single digits in each daily report, according to Barron County Public Health.
In the week up to Tuesday, May 25, 24 new cases were reported. That is down from 34 the previous week and 63 the week before that. As of Tuesday, there were 62 active cases in Barron County and 82 deaths.
In the past month local cases have occurred in Rice Lake (50), Cumberland (21), Cameron (18) and Chetek (17), while fewer than 15 cases have been reported in Barron.
In Barron County, 40.8 percent of people have received at least one dose of vaccine and 36 percent have completed vaccination. Statewide, 47 percent of people have had at least one dose. That includes more than 45,000 kids ages 12 to 15 (15.4 percent) who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer shot. Among those ages 16 and 17, 31 percent have received at least one dose.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and offered at many locations in Barron County, including healthcare providers, pharmacies and public health. Free Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone 12 years and older at the UWEC-Barron County Campus Gymnasium located at 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake. Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can also register by calling 1-844-684-1064.
A parent or guardian must be present for children ages 12-17. Free rides may be available, call 715-537-6333 if needed.
Barron County Public Health is currently offering free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine is available for those 18 years and older and is only one shot. Register for this vaccine with Public Health by calling 715-537-6123.
“Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Everyone age 12 and older is now able to get vaccinated,” stated Public Health.
Updated CDC guidelines
On Thursday, May 13, the CDC released updated guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new guidance says that people who are fully vaccinated can go back to activities they did before the pandemic started.
Barron County Public Health is recommending compliance with the CDC guidelines.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can now participate in indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a mask or keeping 6 feet apart. Fully vaccinated people also no longer need to get tested if they have been exposed,” the department stated in a press release on Monday, May 18.
Residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter should still get tested if exposed to COVID-19.
Public Health continues to encourage practices that slow the spread of the virus, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.
The department stated, “Masks and social distancing are still good ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is important for people to continue to wear a mask until they have been fully vaccinated. A person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when it has been two or more weeks since they got the second dose in a two-dose series (such as Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson).”
There are important exceptions to the updated mask guidance. Masks are still needed in healthcare settings and schools.
“As of now, the CDC’s school guidance remains unchanged. Most students will still be unvaccinated and schools should follow CDC’s guidance for schools. Masks still need to be worn in places where they are required by businesses and workplaces. Residents and employees of correctional and detention facilities and homeless shelters should still wear masks. All people traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in airports will still need to wear masks as well,” stated Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.