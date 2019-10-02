A semi hauling green beans tipped over after it appears to have collided with a minivan pulling a trailer late Saturday night, Sept. 28.
No names have been released as of Tuesday, Oct. 1, but a preliminary report of the incident said the collision happened at mile marker No. 133, on northbound Hwy. 53, south of Cameron.
The crash was reported at 10:18 p.m. Emergency responders found the semi on its side with its load of green beans had spilled onto the road.
The trailer being pulled by the minivan had disintegrated, apparently when it was hit by the semi. Debris scattered the road and a Barron County Highway Department street sweeper was called in to clear the road. The van was also in the ditch.
The semi driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake with minor injuries. The minivan driver was taken to Mayo Hospital in Barron with critical injuries and was later transferred to a hospital in Eau Claire. It was not clear if there were other occupants in the vehicles but Barron County dispatch logs said three patients with minor injuries were taken to Rice Lake.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said reports on the crash would not be available until Wednesday, Oct. 2, when the deputies handling the incident were back on duty.
According to dispatch logs, around an hour prior to the crash, a deputy had assisted a van pulling a trailer with a flat at mile marker no. 129. The van driver continued on his way.
At 10 a.m., a caller told dispatch that the van and trailer was stopped in the middle of the road at mile maker no. 130. It was the same van involved in the crash.
The crash was reported 18 minutes later.
Northbound Hwy. 53 was closed for roughly an hour for the road to be cleared. Cameron and Chetek fire departments assisted with closing the road and managing traffic.
Also responding were Marshfield Medical Center ambulance, Chetek Ambulance Service, Cameron Police Department and Life Link III helicopter.
