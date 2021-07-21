A Rice Lake man was killed in a collision with mowing equipment on Hwy. 53 in Douglas County on Tuesday, July 20.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a truck operated by a 66-year-old Rice Lake man was northbound on Hwy. 53 when it struck a tractor performing mower operations around 9:30 a.m. just north of North Boundary Road near Solon Springs.
The truck struck the rear of the tractor, which was also northbound.
The man was killed in the crash. The victim’s name was withheld, as of press time, pending notification of next of kin.
The tractor was operated by a 22-year-old female employee of the Douglas County Highway Department. She sustained minor injuries.
Responding to the crash were personnel from the State Patrol, Solon Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Mayo Ambulance and the Douglas County Highway Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
