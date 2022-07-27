Grant played with many of these players

The 1947 Dunn County League Champions, many of whom played on the 1949 team with Bud Grant, is depicted in a period photo. Bottom row, from left; Stanley “Spitz” Kahl, Lawrence McIntyre, Harvey Stevens, Harris “Cutz” Kahl, Roy McIntyre, Shelby Eggleston. Back Row from left; Clarence McIntyre, Arden Eggleston, Ivan Persons, Eldon Shipley, Alton Faanes. Photo courtesy of the late Arden Eggleston.

If you grew up in Ridgeland during the 1960s and 70s, you might have heard the story that Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant had once pitched for the Ridgeland Reds baseball team. It seemed like a local myth.

In the late 1940s, Grant was a three-sport athlete at the University of Minnesota, where he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. After college, he played basketball for the Minneapolis Lakers in the new National Basketball Association, and he was on the team when it won the 1950 championship.