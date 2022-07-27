If you grew up in Ridgeland during the 1960s and 70s, you might have heard the story that Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant had once pitched for the Ridgeland Reds baseball team. It seemed like a local myth.
In the late 1940s, Grant was a three-sport athlete at the University of Minnesota, where he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. After college, he played basketball for the Minneapolis Lakers in the new National Basketball Association, and he was on the team when it won the 1950 championship.
In 1951, Grant left the Lakers, and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He played defensive end his first year, and led the team in sacks. The next year he switched to wide receiver, and finished second in the league in receiving yardage.
When his contract expired at the end the season, Grant signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football league, where he played through the 1956 season. In 1957 he was offered the head coaching job with the Blue Bombers, where he coached for 10 years, winning the CFL championship four times.
In 1967, Grant was hired as head coach by the Minnesota Vikings. He coached 18 seasons, winning the NFC central division eleven times. Grant went on to be inducted into both the CFL and the NFL Halls of Fame.
Remembering Ridgeland history
In June of this year, a group of Ridgeland area residents met at the local library to discuss the idea of creating a history park in the empty lot next to the library. One of the ideas brought up was to include a historical marker to honor the Ridgeland Reds baseball team.
In the 1940s, the Reds dominated the Dunn County Baseball League, winning the league championship in 1940, 1942, 1946, 1947, 1948, and the final year of 1949. The league was inactive during the final two years of World War II, 1943-45.
In 1941, the Reds lost the league title. Another team had to forfeit after they had won their final game against a team tied with the Reds, due to using an illegal player, costing the Reds the championship. The last local resident of that team, Arden Eggleston, passed away a few years ago.
As such, it was suggested we contact Bud Grant, as it was known he had pitched for the Reds at one time, to see if he had any recollections of the Ridgeland Reds. I sent him a letter, not even sure it was going to the right address, and without much hope that there would be any response, even if he received it.
Imagine my surprise when on June 29, 2022, when I received a phone call from 95-year-old old Bud Grant!
He shared the following memories of the Ridgeland Reds:
He was living in Superior at the time, along with his mother, Bernice, while he attended college. Early one Saturday morning, his mother told him he better get up, because there were three men there in bib overalls to see him.
She wondered what kind of trouble Bud was in, and if he was going to be arrested. She told him he better come down and talk to the men. Sure enough, there were three guys, all dressed in bib overalls, all dairy farmers. One of them was the Ridgeland Reds manager, Stanley “Spitz” Kahl.
The year was 1949, and the Reds had won the last three Dunn County League Championships, but this year, they might be in trouble, as the team’s ace pitcher, Roy McIntyre, had a sore arm. They had seen Grant pitch before, and had driven to Superior hoping to talk Grant into pitching for them.
Ridgeland had a big non-league game coming up on Sunday against their rivals from Prairie Farm, and they needed him for that day. The game was to be played on a Sunday, and normally, Grant was pitching for his own league team on Sundays. But it just happened that on this Sunday his team was off, so he thought he could play, but he told them they would need to pay him something, as it was a such a long drive to get to Prairie Farm, where the game would be played. The Reds offered to pay him $25, but Grant refused, and said he wanted $50. Eventually, they agreed on that price.
Ridgeland vs. Prairie Farm
Grant said he was at Prairie Farm early to take batting practice, and was very surprised at the size of the crowd that was already there, with fans from both towns, filling the park. He said in those days, with no TV, on Sundays, people went to church, then had a picnic at the ball park, then watched the game.
The Prairie Farm team had also brought in a pitcher as a “hired gun” for the big game, a minor league player with the Minneapolis Millers. Grant said he knew from the start of the game that Ridgeland had an excellent team, and their chances of winning were good.
Prairie Farm’s pitcher, meanwhile, was having trouble throwing strikes. By about the fifth inning the Reds were ahead by five runs. The crowd from Prairie Farm was starting to yell, “get him out of there, get him out of there, don’t pay him!”
The manager from Prairie Farm went to the mound and the chant continued, but the pitcher, refused to leave, probably because he thought he wouldn’t get paid, but eventually he did leave the game, and Ridgeland went on to win.
Afterward, the Reds asked Grant if he could play for them the remainder of the year. He agreed, but not on Sundays, only Tuesdays or Thursdays, as he had to pitch for his regular league on Sunday. The Tuesday and Thursday games were always night games, he recalled, and because of the long drive, and the late nights, Grant told the Reds he wanted $100 a game, not $50.
One hundred dollars a game was unheard of at the time. The Reds, of course, balked at such an idea, and said they couldn’t afford that much. Grant said he realized the quality of the Ridgeland Reds players, and thought that they would not lose very often, so he offered them this compromise.
“Let’s do double or nothing, if we lose, you don’t have to pay me anything, if we win, you have to pay me the one hundred dollars.”
“No, no,” they said, “we can’t afford a hundred dollars!”
So, Grant told them, “Take the fifty dollars you were going to pay me anyway, and bet it on us to win, that way I will be the only one to lose anything.” So that’s what they did, and Bud Grant went a perfect 9-0 for them the rest of the year, pitching them to the 1949 Dunn County League Championship, and earning himself $900, a lot of money at the time!
Showering at the creamery
Grant also recalled some of the Ridgeland players that impressed him. The first baseman he remembered well, Harris “Cutz” Kahl. He said he was a big man, and at the time couldn’t run very well, but he could hit. He remembered Cutz had a deep voice, and every time Grant threw a called strike he would bellow out, “YOU BET,” and all then Ridgeland fans would echo the yell, “YOU BET!”
Grant said he had never heard anything like it, and thought it was very intimidating to the batter. Grant also recalled the Reds catcher, Harvey Stevens. He said Stevens was the first catcher he had ever seen throw from one knee to second base to cut down a potential base stealer.
The ball came in so low and hard, Grant said, he had to duck when Stevens rifled it to second base. He also mentioned shortstop Lawrence McIntyre, as a very good ball player, as was the center fielder, who was an Eggleston (not sure if that was Shelby or Arden, as they were both on the team).
He then asked if Ridgeland still had a creamery, and I said no, why? He said that at the time he played for Ridgeland, the Ridgeland field did not have lights, so all their night games were away, at places like Colfax or Menomonie, where they had lighted fields. When they returned to Ridgeland late at night, he had to change out of his uniform and take a shower at the creamery, because there was no other place in town open to do it.
Adams and Hall call the game
Grant said his final game with the Reds was a night game at Rice Lake. It was a big deal, because Rice Lake was getting electric lights on their field, and Rice Lake wanted some quality competition, so that’s why they wanted Ridgeland to play.
Not only that, but WCCO Radio broadcasters Cedric Adams and Halsey Hall were there to report live and do the ten o’clock news from there. Because it was summer, and they had a ceremony before the game to turn on the new lights, the game didn’t start ‘til dark, around 8:30 p.m.
Grant, meanwhile had already pitched nine innings in a playoff game for his league team. He showered and headed for Rice Lake, where he started for Ridgeland. About the sixth inning, the game was halted so the radio broadcasters could do the ten o’clock news.
About 40 minutes later, when the news was done, Grant re-entered the game and completed the game and the victory for Ridgeland. He said afterwards, that the WCCO sports broadcaster, Halsey Hall. told him he had never seen anyone throw so slow and still get people out! After eighteen innings and a such a long day, his arm must have ached!
Grant said that he made more money playing town baseball, than he did in the year he played pro basketball with the Minneapolis Lakers, when they won the NBA championship.
Thank you to Bud Grant for sharing these stories. It was great to know a Hall of Famer still had fond memories of his town ball days with the Ridgeland Reds!
