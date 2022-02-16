Barron citizens who care to give public comment or follow the actions of the Barron City Council should note a meeting time change starting in March.
The City Council has pushed its meetings from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to better accommodate its members. The change was approved at the Feb. 8 meeting. Regular meetings are the second Tuesday of the month.
In other business, the City Council approved a second bid package for a new city shop to be built along East Taylor Avenue adjacent to the Barron County Highway Department.
Now fully bid, the cost totals nearly $3.2 million, about 15 percent over-budget. Despite the over-run, the City is moving forward with the plans, knowing that general construction costs have inflated significantly in the past year.
The Council also approved an increase in wages for members of the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department. When called out, responding firefighters will receive $24 per hour, up from $20.45 per hour. It is the first increase since 2017.
