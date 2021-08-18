Three men have thrown their hats in the ring for a vacant seat on the Barron City Council.
Jason Hagen, Keith Kolpack and Jim Swenson have expressed interest in the Ward #2 alderman seat. Kevin Haller resigned July 31 because he planned to move out of the city.
Barron’s remaining City Council members had the option at their Aug. 10 meeting to appoint someone to the seat. But only Hagen was in attendance at the meeting, and Council members said they would like the opportunity to ask questions of all candidates before making a choice.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said a special meeting would be set, but nothing has been put on the City schedule as of press time on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Ward 2 encompasses Barron’s southeastern neighborhoods, south of Hwy. 8.
