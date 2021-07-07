While two-thirds of the state’s public schools are estimated to receive more state aid next school year, Barron County districts are experiencing more of a mixed bag.
Public schools received estimates on general aid on July 1 from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Among 11 school districts in Barron County, five are projected for an increase and six a decrease.
Some of the estimates are a bit eye-popping. Barron Area School District could get a $800,000 bump in revenue, 7 percent higher than last year. Turtle Lake could get an increase of almost 20 percent, $167,000 up from last year.
However, district administrators said it’s still “wait and see” at this point, as a lot of factors can alter the final figures.
“State statute requires DPI to put out these estimates on July 1 every year, but there isn’t much credence to give it,” said Andrew Sloan, Barron’s director of finance. “There are still far too many variables between now and October, such as finalizing current year financials, our positioning in the formula as compared to all other schools in the state, our pupil counts, etc.”
Turtle Lake Superintendent Kent Kindschy said that because school funding is based heavily on property taxes, especially in lake-rich northern Wisconsin, general state aid plays a smaller role in a school’s finances.
“We get so little state aid due to our high property values that any amount of change makes it look high. Depending on the year 10-12% of our revenue is from state aid and the rest is from local taxes,” said Kindschy.
Property values, as well as enrollment and shared costs, determine the allocation of general aid. Shared costs are expenses that can’t be covered some other way, such as by student fees.
By this formula, most local districts stand to see fairly flat projections for 2021-2022, but some might see sharper declines. Birchwood, New Auburn and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser are all estimated to get 13 percent less next year, as compared to this year.
But that decrease will hit each differently. For Birchwood, 13 percent is merely a loss of $900. But for C-W, it’s $413,000.
Among other local districts, aid projections are fairly flat for Cameron (-2.5%), Clayton (-0.82%) and Cumberland (-0.56%).
Those projecting modest increases include Prairie Farm (7.54%), Clear Lake (6.3%) and Rice Lake (5.35%).
Statewide, 276 districts are projected for an increase, 140 for a decrease and five to stay the same.
Estimated general school aids for 2021-22 total $5 billion, representing a $109.9 million (2.2 percent) increase over last year.
Notably, 68 districts are estimated to receive the maximum 15 percent decrease under the state’s hold harmless aid provision, 18 more than last year. A district’s general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin’s general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools, offsetting local property taxes under state-imposed revenue limits.
Property values are based mainly on the amount of money changing hands during prior-year real estate sales – as compared to similar sales two years in the past.
School personnel may use the July 1 estimate to complete their annual budgets and project changes in property tax levies. On Oct. 15, the department will certify state general aid amounts for 2021-2022 based on audited 2020-21 data. Estimated general aid to districts is subject to change.
This is especially true as state lawmakers ink the next state budget. State aid will increase by $128 million, though at a fraction of what Gov. Tony Evers proposed.
But rejecting the entire spending plan, which was passed with votes from all Republicans and seven Democrats, would put at risk $2.2 billion of federal funding for schools, making the prospect of a full veto by Evers unlikely.
Kentschy said, “Over the last budget cycle, we were able to drop our mill rate to one of the lowest in history. If Governor Evers signs the budget with the additional funding that will go to tax relief, we may be at our lowest mill rate ever. We will have to wait to get all the details and to see if the Governor signs it.”
Other local districts also stand to have lower mill rates. But it’s a little different for Barron, coming off an approved referendum for $24.5 million in new bonding that will increase the mill rate by 53 cents—though some of that could be offset by the state’s proposed property tax cut.
Sloan said the referendum won’t impact state aid until the 2022-23 school year, as state equalization aid always arrives a year after expenditures are made.
“Our first debt payments will be in 2021-22, so the first installment of additional aid will be in 2022-23,” said Sloan.
Again state aid will play an important role in taking some pressure off local property tax payers in the referendum funding, as about half the funds will come via the equalization aid formula.
With interest the total cost of the project will be $32,307,304. Through state aid the Barron district and taxpayers will receive back a projected $15,422,420 on these payments, resulting in the total tax impact over the lifespan of the bonds to taxpayers to be $16,884,884.
