A 33-year-old Barron man accused of setting fires while he was a member of the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department was sentenced to two years’ probation and a choice between a jail term or 240 hours of community service during an appearance Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Justin J. Cloud, of Barron, originally faced felony arson charges that could have resulted in a maximum sentence of up to 38 years in prison.
However, in a deal with county prosecutors, Cloud pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges of negligent handling of burning materials. Three other charges were dismissed but read into Cloud’s record as part of the plea deal.
While on probation, Cloud must continue with mental health treatment he is currently undergoing. If the victims in his case agree to meet with him, he must also participate in the county “restorative justice” program, according to terms of sentencing.
Cloud was also ordered to pay court costs and submit a DNA sample to the County Jail, at his own expense. He was given 60 days to pay the debt.
Cloud was arrested in June 2020 following an investigation into three suspicious grass fires that broke out in the Barron area during April and May.
According to the complaint, a witness called 911 May 5 to report she had spotted a grass fire in the ditch near 10 1/2 Avenue and 17th Street in the town of Maple Grove.
The caller said she had seen “a younger man (at the scene) who left rapidly in a red Dodge truck,” going north on 17th Street back toward Barron.
A sheriff’s detective later spoke with Fire Chief Michael Romsos and Assistant Chief Ben Cole.
Romsos told the detective there had been two previous suspicious grass fires, one in the predawn hours of Sunday, April 26, near a Canadian National Railway trestle on the east side of Barron, the second on Sunday, May 3, in the city Industrial Park.
Although there was no property damage, both fires were close to private buildings, the complaint said
Investigators learned the defendant lives close to where the two fires took place, and that the vehicle he drives matches the description of the truck scene by the witness in the town of Maple Grove fire.
