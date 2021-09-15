Reconstruction of La Salle Avenue from Highway 8 to 7th Street is nearing the finish line.
Contractor Haas & Sons plans to finish paving this Thursday and paint lines on Friday, said Theresa Anderson, an engineering consultant from MSA.
But at least one to-do will remain.
Shipping of the street light poles has been delayed, so temporary lighting will be used until the poles arrive in November.
Anderson said a couple change orders led to a $14,000 cost overrun on the $1.3 million project. Of that cost $5,500 will be covered by MSA, due to its own error in design specification.
The Council voted to approve the change order as well as a $22,000 expenditure for MSA to do a topographic study for Phase 2 of the La Salle Avenue project through downtown.
The next phase runs from 7th Street, where Phase 1 left off, to Mill Street (Hwy. 25).
That phase is likely to be done in 2023, though there is a chance it could be done next year if funding becomes available.
