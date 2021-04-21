Wisconsin Assembly representatives Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) and Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) held a state budget listening session Monday in Barron.
Though sparsely attended, a number of issues, local and otherwise, were discussed.
Three more sessions will be held Friday, April 23—10:30-11:30 a.m., at Washburn County Services Center boardroom, 304 Second St., Shell Lake; 12–1 p.m., at Cumberland City Hall, 950 First Ave., Cumberland; and 2–3 p.m., at Chetek City Hall, 220 Stout St, Chetek.
Leading off comments Monday was a request for funding for the UW Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Barron. Representatives of the lab said tech upgrades and more space is needed, as the lab hopes to increase staff from 11 to 12 or 13 people.
The proposal has been spurred by increasing services to poultry producers like Jennie-O and Pilgrim’s Pride.
Born said he understood the need but indicated that the project could be too light and too late on specifics to be include in the budget. He suggested separate legislation might be warranted to get it done.
Barron County administrator Jeff French voiced support for the project.
“The diagnostic lab is extremely important. This is a huge deal,” said French.
He said producers might go out-of-state for services if more lab capacity isn’t added.
French also asked that tipping fees be reduced at the Barron County Waste-To-Energy Plant.
The third thing he mentioned was the need for Badgercare reform, asking that the income threshold for coverage be raised.
“I think there’s a bunch of people who would work if they could stay on BadgerCare,” said French.
Former state representative Romaine Robert Quinn asked about proposals for election reform.
“I don’t think Governor Evers will be a willing partner, we’ll certainly put bills on his desk,” said Born.
One proposal approved by RepublicansDiagnostic Lab, last week would bar local governments and the state from accepting grant money from an individual or group to assist with administering elections.
In July, Wisconsin’s five largest cities — Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine — announced they would share $6.3 million in grant funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a group funded by Facebook executive Mark Zuckerberg, to help run the election during the pandemic.
Jim Miller, a staff member in U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany’s office asked how American Rescue Plan funds approved by President Joe Biden and Democratic legislators would affect the budgeting process.
“It’s tricky because it’s a ton of money,” said Born.
He said Evers has proposed allocations for about half the funding, while Republicans have passed bills to push the direction the remaining funds are sent.
The Assembly ultimately approved all 11 bills on party-line votes, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats against. Evers is more than likely to veto all.
Both Republicans and Evers favor using money to expand broadband and support businesses and tourism, but they differ on the amounts.
Republican proposals to pay off debt, repair roads and infrastructure and send property tax relief checks to property owners may not be allowed under the stimulus plan.
When asked about provisions to restore some collective bargaining rights to public employees, Armstrong said 10 years of reform under former Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation is not going to be rolled back.
“I think that will land with a thud,” he said.
Armstrong brought up proposals on legalizing medical marijauna, saying he might support medical marijuana reform but would not support legalizing recreational use.
Armstrong, mentioning that he went through substance abuse rehab years ago, said, “Personally, I don’t think we should make it easier for people to get screwed up.”
