A new ordinance reviewed earlier this month by the Barron City Council will make it possible for all-terrain vehicles to be operated on almost all designated city streets, Police Chief Joe Vierkandt said Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Modeled after a similar measure recently enacted in Chetek, the new Barron ordinance will forbid ATVs to operate on only two streets in Barron – Wisconsin Hwy. 25 (which enters the south side of the city as Mill Street and leaves it on the north as Seventh Street); and Division Avenue, also known as U.S. Hwy. 8.
ATVs will be allowed to cross these highways when and where it is safe to do so, Vierkandt added.
According to the chief, additional questions have come up since the council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, June 9.
“An issue was raised about ATVs at Wayside Cemetery,” Vierkandt said. “It is city-owned property. The issue was whether it might be all right to use (an ATV) to visit a grave, as opposed to just riding through. These are among the questions we have to look into.”
As reviewed by the council, the ordinance also:
• Governs unauthorized off-road operations in places like parks, sidewalks, bicycle paths, public and private lands without owner consent.
• Sets out other rules that limit passengers to no more than the number for which the vehicle is designed, requires a helmet for those under age 18, bans excessive noise, requires operators to be at least 12 years old, and sets a 25-mph speed limit.
