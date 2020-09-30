Reopening the Wisconsin economy in June 2020, following the COVID-19 lockdown, has led to a surge in home sales, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
In a Monday Sept. 21, 2020, press release, the association noted that pent-up demand led to a record number of sales in the state through the months of June through August.
Barron County home sales posted strong numbers during August 2020, the association noted.
The median price of a Barron County home sold in August 2020 was $195,500, a jump of nearly 10 percent compared to the year before, when the price stood at just over $178,000, according to the association.
There were 98 home sales in the county last month, a bit behind the 104 homes sold in August 2019.
Average days on the market for a Barron home was only 88 days in August 2020, compared to 110 days the year before.
Strong demand, a statewide mortgage interest rate hovering around 3 percent (for a 30-year, fixed-rate loan), and a limited number of available homes all helped to drive the market surge, especially in the northern part of the state, where, the association noted, the inventory of available homes was somewhat higher than the rest of the state.
