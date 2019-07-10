Dairy Days will make its traditional appearance from Friday through Sunday, July 12-14, 2019, in the 170-year-old community of Prairie Farm.
But there are several new items on the schedule this year, intended to bring even more participants and spectators to the village.
Community volunteers have been working for months to organize an event-packed weekend that will feature such new attractions as a pair of kids’ baseball tournaments for ages 12-under and 14-under, a competitive farm tractor ride, a community tug-of-war, a charity “duck race,” nighttime outdoor wrestling, and a pair of kids’ competitions, including running and bicycling races.
The volunteer force represents a cross section of the Prairie Farm community, including current and former FFA members, American Legion Post members, quilters, and two key groups who join forces for the event -- the Prairie Farm Lions Club and the village Civic Club.
Here’s a brief look at what’s happening this weekend in Prairie Farm:
Friday, July 12
Members of the FFA will serve ice cream at River Country Co-Op (Cenex), on the corner of Newsom Street and River Avenue, in the village. Cold treats will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Friday evening, the action takes place at Pioneer Park, where the Lions Club will host a tractor pull at 6 p.m. Hot food and cold beverages will be available. For information, call Matt Norberg (715) 651-1150 or Justin Eckel, (715) 553-1346.
Saturday, July 13
Wake up bright and early for a 9 a.m. tractor ride, starting at Pioneer Park. Entry fee is $20, and tractor owner/drivers can compete for three prizes. Entry forms are available at Gosnell’s Packer Inn and Synergy Co-op, Ridgeland. For information, call Kurt Bilse (715) 790-2081 or Jim Lewis, (715) 308-2623.
Prairie Farm FFA Alumni will host the annual Dairy Days Beef & Dairy Show at 9 a.m. at Prairie Farm School.
The Hay River Quilters will open their two-day quilt show at 9 a.m. at Holum Waite American Legion Post 259. The show runs until 4 p.m. For information, call Karen Kahl, (715) 455-1217.
A related story about the quilt group appears elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
A kids’ Wiffle ball tournament begins at 10 a.m. at the softball field on the north side of town. Organizer Joe Waite can be reached at (715) 418-3149.
Also at 10 a.m., a pair of baseball tournaments will get started on the other end of town, as youth will compete in the 12-under and 14-under age brackets. Team entry fee is $100, and at least two games are guaranteed for each participating team. Information is available from Michael Roemhild, michaelr@boyceville.k12.wi.us
Events at Pioneer Park begin at 11 a.m., as the food stand reopens and, along with it, the annual Dairy Days car and motorcycle show
Two afternoon contests are scheduled: a charity tug-of-war contest at 2 p.m. and a bean bag tournament at 4 o’clock. The tug-of-war entry fee is $25 and the winning team will receive $300. For information, call Ann Gosnell, (715) 456-0331 or Peggy Rassbach, (715) 418-1656. The bean bag entry fee is $10 per person. Call Bart or Ann Gosnell at (715) 455-1369 for information.
Prairie Farm Area Wrestling Club will be the beneficiary of a “Wrestling Under the Lights” tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the softball field on the north end of the village. In case of rain, the event will be held at Prairie Farm School.
Saturday ends with a pair of live music events, including Mark Thompson at Gosnell’s Packer Inn at 9 p.m., and New Age Entertainment at 9:30 p.m. on the other end of town at the Buckhorn Bar.
Sunday, July 14
Dairy Days winds up with several traditional events and one new addition, including:
• 10 a.m. -- Ecumenical church service and a meal of barbecue, chips, pie and ice cream, all at United Lutheran Church, 120 River Avenue; Trigger Happy Gospel will provide music.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- The second and final day of the quilt show.
• 11 a.m. -- A new event: Kids’ 4- and 2-mile bike/running races. For information, call Bruce Klefstad (715) 556-4663.
• 11 a.m. -- Charcoal chicken dinner at Gosnell’s Packer Inn, to benefit local resident Amber Carlsrud and her family (see related story elsewhere in the News-Shield).
• 1 p.m. -- Dairy Days Grand Parade. Units will assemble at 12:30 p.m. at the school. To enter, call Peggy Rassbach, (715) 418-1656 or (715) 455-1037. At the end of the parade, the winner of the duck drawing will be revealed at the announcer’s booth.
• 9:30 p.m. -- New Age Entertainment reappears at the Buckhorn Bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.