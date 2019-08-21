A 14-year-old boy from Melrose, Wis., was killed by a falling tree during storm cleanup work in rural Chetek on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The teen was identified as Floyd Lehman, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m. on Friday, in the 600 block of 19th Street, town of Prairie Lake, about four miles west of Chetek. The caller reported a tree was being cut down and it fell on Lehman, striking him in the head.
“Preliminary investigation shows the teen was assisting in storm cleanup with a large group of people, when he did not see a tree coming down and it struck him,” Fitzgerald said. “Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the teen passed away at the scene.”
Responding to the scene were sheriff’s deputies, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance Service, Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Life Link III helicopter.
A neighbor, Doug Severude, said there was storm damage and people were clearing trees that were damaged by the recent storm. The sheriff’s department also confirmed this information.
