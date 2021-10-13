Sixty years ago this week, during the height of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, thousands of Wisconsin residents were mobilized for active duty with the 32nd (“Red Arrow) Division, including many Barron County residents serving in the National Guard and Army Reserve.
Among them was the late Victor French, of Barron. His son, County Administrator Jeff French, recently came across a hardbound book that chronicled the exploits of the division during World War II and the postwar era.
The elder French, along with scores of other residents of Barron and Rusk counties, were among the soldiers who said goodbye to their families and headed west to Fort Lewis, Washington, near Tacoma, for more than a year of intense training to improve their combat readiness.
“After my father died, I found the book,” Jeff French said during an interview Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. “As a small child, I remember seeing it, but I don’t recall running across it again until we were going through his possessions.”
There were two incidents from his father’s experience that Jeff French remembered from later conversations,
“At one point, (Victor) said that the word went through the division that “you’re all going on transport planes to Berlin – that we were about to surprise the Russians,” he said. “That was supposed to happen in the next 24 hours, but it was called off.”
Victor French later told his son that he and other experienced veterans were also invited to serve in a new conflict emerging in a tiny country in the Far East – Vietnam.
“When he was promoted to sergeant, he was asked to go because of his experience,” Jeff French said. “All you had to do was sign up at the (Fort Lewis) PX. But he decided not to because he had a wife and child (French’s elder sister, Deb Heldt, now a resident of Pennsylvania) back home.”
Victor French’s book also said that in February 1962, soldier Duane Winget, of New Auburn, was drowned during a river crossing while on a training mission at Fort Lewis. His body was never recovered.
He was described in the book as “a happy-go-lucky man (who) was missed very much by his associates. His mother visited Fort Lewis, and everything possible was done to ease her visit.”
The book outlines the Berlin Crisis of July-August 1961, which produced an executive order by President John F. Kennedy alerting the 32nd Infantry Division to prepare for active military service.
Later pages in the book describe the “Second Battle Group” mustering in at Fort Lewis on Oct. 26, 1961. Training was to continue into May 1962.
“The mobilization placed a significant strain on the families of the soldiers and their communities,” Maj. Brian Faltinson, 32d Division historian, wrote in a story in a 2011 National Guard Magazine marking the 50th anniversary of the deployment.
“The small northern Wisconsin town of Rib Lake petitioned the governor for a physician after its sole doctor was mobilized.
“Privates who earned little more than $100 a month wondered how they could pay their mortgages and support their families,” Faltinson added. “Soldiers with small businesses pondered what condition (they) would be in when they returned.”
Jeff French said there were many familiar names on printed lists of soldiers which his father had enclosed within the pages of the book.
Among them were Jerry Issacs, Louis Black (who was in the State Patrol), Don Fostvedt, Delmont Hickey, Larry Brenholt, LaVerne Church, Jim Czerwonka, Henry Drinken, Bob Thorsbaken, Orville Halvorsen, Morris Lear and Bill Wold.
There were two lists enclosed in the book, the newest of which was compiled in 1998 for reunion of Company D, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry, held in Rice Lake in September 1998.
Hickey wrote a summary of the meeting, noting that 37 veterans were in attendance along with their wives. The audience watched a videotape about the deployment and browsed through photos and albums which the veterans had brought along with them.
History lesson
Online sources said tensions between the West and the Soviet Union had been building since early in 1961, and accelerated as the Soviets demanded that the U.S. sign a separate peace treaty with East Germany to end the four-power agreement that guaranteed American, British and French rights to access West Berlin.
On Aug. 12, 1961, the Soviets closed the border between East and West Berlin, and construction crews began building the Berlin Wall. On Aug. 30, Kennedy ordered the mobilization of 148,000 members of the National Guard and Reserves to active duty.
More mobilization took place in October and November, and 216 warplanes were deployed to Europe in Operation Stair Step, the largest jet deployment in the history of the Air National Guard.
As the wall went up, there were confrontations between U.S. and Soviet tanks at “Checkpoint Charlie,” one of the main access points between East and West Berlin, and at other locations along the border of the divided city.
Nearly 28 years later to the day, on Nov. 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall reopened along with the collapse of the Soviet Union and its client states, including East Germany.
Editor’s note: Maj. Brian Faltinson is writing a story marking the 60th anniversary of the 32nd Division’s deployment, which will be published online this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. To find a link to the story, visit the Wisconsin National Guard’s Facebook page.
