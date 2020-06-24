Work has begun on a new town of Prairie Farm bridge on 7 1/2 Avenue, a project expected to cost more than $200,000, according to information released two years ago by the Barron County Highway Department.
The location is a town road about four and one-half miles west of Hillsdale. The bridge has been subject to flooding in past years, including a pair of heavy rainfall events in August, 2015, when the creek covered the bridge and vicinity (see photo).
The county secured funding for two bridge projects in May 2018.
They include:
• Town of Clinton, 17th Avenue bridge over the Hay River, $168,502.
• Town of Prairie Farm, 9 1/2-10 1/2 St., a bridge over Dority Creek, $216,196.
At the time, it was announced that Barron County would spend 20 cents for every dollar’s worth of cost for the two bridges, according to guidelines established under the Department of Transportation’s “local bridge program.”
Eligible project costs are those that replace the existing structure, with necessary adjustments made for current standards, safety, and other factors, according to the WisDOT press release. Local funds may be used for enhancement beyond that scope based on local priorities.
As part of the local bridge program, the department is piloting a bridge strengthening program to address local load-posted bridges. The goal is to make cost-effective repairs to reduce the number of bridges in the state with weight restrictions, without compromising safety. Fewer restrictions enhance efficient freight movement, lowering the costs of transportation.
