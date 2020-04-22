A 69,000-volt power line shorted out in Barron shortly after midnight Friday, April 17, knocking out electricity to nearly 1,900 customers for a period of about four hours, and causing outages of lesser duration in nearby communities, according to sources for the Barron Electric Utility and Xcel Energy.
City Utility director Rick Jari said the power went off after a power pole was accidentally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Jennie-O Turkey Store.
“It dropped a static wire against (the 69,000-volt) transmission line and shorted it out,” he said.
“We have emergency generators and used them to get the lift stations and water system going, and then the street lights, as we were able to add generation.”
Power was restored to all city customers at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, he added.
Christine Ouellette, media relations representative for the Eau Claire office of Xcel Energy, said the short affected two substations near Cameron, and power was knocked out for about an hour in Cameron, Chetek and rural areas surrounding those two communities.
“We had to replace the pole after switching was completed,” Ouelette added.
She said the responsibility of paying for repairs would be turned over to Xcel Energy’s claims department.
