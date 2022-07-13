A state district appeals court has upheld a Barron County Circuit Court ruling in a case involving a “lemon” vehicle sold in Almena.
Bruce R. Siegfried, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, sued Matt Torgerson and The Torgerson Company LLC, of Almena, after buying a 2009 Dodge Durango in 2019. Siegfried claimed Torgerson misled him stating that it had a “clean title” and “clean rust free Florida body.” He also claimed Barron County Judge Michael Bitney treated him unfairly in court.
The District III Court of Appeals rejected those arguments.
According to the appeals court opinion:
Siegfried bought the vehicle from Torgerson for $11,000 in November of 2019.
Siegfried inspected and test drove the Durango prior to purchasing it. After the test drive, he pointed out to a Torgerson salesperson that the Durango had “some type of a wobble in the wheel” and that there was rust on the engine compartment’s bolts. Siegfried, who sought vehicles from warm weather states, questioned if it was a “Florida vehicle” and requested a CARFAX on the vehicle. But the employee stated that the dealership did not have CARFAX.
Siegfried purchased the vehicle anyway.
The purchase agreement contained a provision, stating that the transaction is voidable if the certificate of title contains information, which materially affects the value of such vehicle and which is not disclosed on the face of this contract within two business days of the date the appropriate certificate of title.
By the time he returned home to Minnesota, Siegfried noticed more wheel wobbling as well as rust on the rear tailgate. After taking the Durango into an auto repair shop, he learned that the right wheel was so badly bent that it could not be balanced.
In December, Siegfried independently obtained a CARFAX report for the Durango. The report suggested that the Durango was hardly, if it all, driven in Florida and that of its more than 70,000 miles, most had been driven while the Durango was titled in New York and Ohio. In January 2017, he further learned that the Durango had been declared totaled by an insurance company in 2012 and had a Minnesota salvage title. Within two business days, Siegfried sent a letter to the Defendants, asking “for a significant portion of [his] purchase price to be refunded along with the overpaid sales taxes.”
In November 2019, Siegfried commenced this action against the Defendants raising claims based on his purchase of the Durango and demanding judgment for $6,215.
In February 2020, Torgerson called Siegfried, stating that he would be asking for trial adjournment.
In response, Siegfried told Torgerson to call him back after he spoke to the circuit court regarding the trial adjournment. According to Siegfried, Torgerson replied that a return call would not be necessary because he was certain the judge would agree with the request, stating further, “I know the judge[.]” Siegfried contends that when he replied, “What?” and Torgerson again said, “I know the judge[.]” According to Siegfried, Torgerson later clarified and said, “Well, I know of the judge.”
Siegfried eventually agreed to the adjournment, and the trial was set for a date in March 2020.
During the trial, Bitney denied knowing Torgerson, saying, “I don’t know [Torgerson]. I don’t socialize with him, I’m not related to him. If I had any personal connection to [Torgerson], I would have recused myself and had a different judge assigned to this case.”
Later, Siegfried asserted that a Minnesota DMV employee explained to him that any dealer not communicating that a title is salvaged is committing fraud. In response, Judge Bitney said, “I don’t care what Minnesota said, okay? We’re in Wisconsin, we’re in Barron County,” and “What did that advice cost you? Nuthin.’ That’s about what it’s worth in a court of law.”
The appeals court opinion indicated that the Minnesota DMV’s employee’s comments could be discounted as hearsay.
Torgerson testified that he did not know that the car had been in an accident; that he had simply purchased the car at an auction in Florida as he has done a number of times, brought it back to Wisconsin on a flatbed and then sold it.
Ultimately, Bitney dismissed Siegfried’s claims because Torgerson did in fact purchase the vehicle at an auction in Clearwater, Florida, and Siegfried could not show proof that Bitney was biased against him.
The appeals court concurred, stating, “We cannot say the court clearly erred in its application of facts, i.e., the Durango was purchased from Florida and therefore there cannot be a misrepresentation.”
