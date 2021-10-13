A burglar smashed a glass front door and made off with an estimated $700 in merchandise at a downtown Barron business in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Vibez Smoke & Swag owner Michael Isaac said the thief’s take was relatively small for the amount of merchandise in the store.
The burglar was recorded on video and the incident is being investigated by the Barron Police Department. The preliminary estimate is $700 worth of stolen merchandise.
Building owner Silvia Nelson said the building, an old brick and stone bank at 341 E. La Salle Ave., is insured.
Vibez has been in the retail space for only a few months, but Isaac said business has been good. He said he hoped to have the door repaired soon, though like many things, glass is in short supply right now.
