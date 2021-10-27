By Bob Zientara
Several factors – some expected, others a surprise – contribute to the Cameron School District’s roughly $13.8 million budget for 2021-2022.
The unexpected money comes as part of the multi-trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package enacted by Congress earlier this year, according to District Administrator Joe Leschisin.
For school districts across the country, the COVID money is packaged in what’s called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, or ESSER for short.
“I have budgeted $325,000 budgeted for ESSER funds,” Leschisin said in an early October 2021 interview.
The money will be invested in classroom texts and resources, school nursing, additional custodial help, and summer school.
It’s nice to have the money, but the effects will be temporary, he added.
“What will happen in two years when the ESSER funds dry up? That’s a question we’ll need to address down the line,” Leschisin said.
Three years after failing to pass an “excess levy” property tax referendum, Cameron School District will be able to operate within state-imposed revenue limits. The Wisconsin Legislature imposed the “failed referendum penalty” not long after the referendum failed.
In essence, the district had to operate last year with about $164,000 less in taxes than it might otherwise have been able to charge, had the referendum passed, Leschisin added.
“It was the same the other two years, or, several hundred thousand over the three years, but we made ends meet and made it work,” he said.
Per pupil revenue went up to $10,000 per student this year as the failed referendum passed its third anniversary.
Both the ESSER funding and the return to “normal” local levy limits are coming at an opportune time for Cameron, which suffered a loss of attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that loss of state funding is being made up by open enrollment from outside the district, Leschisin said. The budget calls for open enrollment revenue of nearly $3 million.
Overall revenue has improved to the point where, for the first time since before the 2017 referendum, Cameron School District has granted pay increases that allow it to be competitive with surrounding districts. Teachers and administrators got pay raises well over 3.5 percent.
“We’re trying to make up lost ground, especially considering teacher shortages,” Leschisin said. “We haven’t been competitive with surrounding districts, not just teachers, but all staff. Being able to hire anybody is a difficulty (up to now), (but especially) if you pay $5,000 to $8,000 less than a neighboring district.”
