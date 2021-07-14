The primary concerns at a public hearing Tuesday, July 13, for changes at the La Salle Avenue and Hwy. 8 (Division Avenue) intersection centered on road access for nearby residents.
The proximity of driveways to the intersection could impact residents’ ability to turn left and go eastbound on Hwy. 8, especially if vehicles are queued up at the intersection.
Due to the development of a Kwik Trip gas station at the intersection, traffic signals or a roundabout will need to be installed to ensure sufficient traffic flow.
Consultants from Knight Engineering, retained by Kwik Trip, said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation requires changes to ensure “A” level service. They reported on the findings of a traffic study for the intersection.
The engineers said doing nothing to the intersection would amount to an “F” in service.
After Knight’s presentation and the public hearing, the City Council discussed the matter but tabled any action.
Previously, Kwik Trip and city officials have stated that both parties would prefer traffic signals over a roundabout. But some indicated that a roundabout would be preferable as far as traffic flow, especially for residents near the intersection. A roundabout would allow for a driveway entrance to the roundabout, while there would be no such accommodation in the case of traffic signals.
But a major con to the roundabout is cost.
Traffic signals would cost an estimated $753,000, while a roundabout is quite a bit higher in cost at $1.33 million. Roundabout costs are generally higher due to the need to purchase more real estate, environmental impacts and the overall cost of design and construction.
“Right now I can’t make a left-hand turn,” said one resident, adding that a traffic signal would only make matters worse.
Knight engineers said access from the driveway would be most impacted during peak traffic times in the afternoon, but overall either option would provide good access. Though they did say service through a roundabout would be slightly better.
In either case, there will be designated left turn lanes and right turn lanes for eastbound Hwy. 8 and La Salle Avenue.
One resident asked if returning to a four-lane highway was considered. Knight engineers said it was not, because four lanes would result in no designated left turn lanes, which improve visibility and safety.
A traffic signal cycle would last 80 seconds, meaning the cycle from left turn green to straight green on Hwy. 8, then to turning from La Salle Avenue would occur within that 80-second period. The engineers said it would likely be similar to the cycle at Hwys. 8 and 25.
If a roundabout is constructed, it would not be at the existing intersection footprint, but rather a little further west.
“I like the roundabout better personally,” said Alderman Byron Miller. “With a stoplight, we’re going to have trouble with backups.”
Alderman Rod Nordby questioned if some sort of traffic control to the east at the 18th Street intersection would be ideal for traffic flow through Barron.
Miller, Barron’s former police chief, said that when that intersection was built it was done to accommodate a roundabout in the future.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said the public hearing was held at the behest of the DOT, and while a formal recommendation from the City was not mandatory it would be preferred. She said that a recommendation could be made at the Council’s August meeting, or potentially sooner at a special meeting. She said delaying now likely wouldn’t impact the project timeline.
