Extrication required in crash
One person was treated at Cumberland Hospital after a collision between a sedan and a semi-tractor trailer truck shortly after 8 a.m. Jan. 19.
According to the accident report, a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Hannah M. Johnson, 20, Boyceville, was southbound on County Hwy. KK, near Turtle Lake and failed to stop a stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. KK and U.S. Hwy. 8.
The vehicle then struck the trailer of a westbound 2022 Anthem tractor trailer rig driven by Jeremy R. Klimmer, 40, of Spencer, Wis.. The Focus then spun into the westbound lane.
Johnson had to be extricated from the vehicle and was treated at Cumberland hospital for what the report described as suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to stop.
Klimmer was reportedly uninjured.
Responding to the call were the Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Fire Department and Cumberland Ambulance.
Three hurt in Hwy. P crash
A two-vehicle crash north of Almena just after 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 involved eight people, three of whom were taken by ambulance for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The crash took place along the 1600 block of Barron County Hwy. P, town of Clinton, about two miles north of Almena.
According to the report, a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Kimberly Donica, 40, Almena, was going north on Hwy. P and pulled over into the southbound lane to retrieve mail from the mailbox. She then attempted to turn right into the driveway, and collided with a northbound 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by Lyndon Koehn, 76, Almena. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch east of the highway.
There were four passengers in Donica’s vehicle. They include: Makenzie, Aiden, and Chloe Donica, ages 15, 13, and 6, respectively, and Lina Brunsman, 15, also of Almena. Makenzie Donica suffered a possible injury but was not transported. The other three were apparently uninjured, the report said.
Lyndon Koehn suffered what the report said was a suspected minor injury and was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Memorial Hospital for treatment.
There were two passengers in his vehicle, Wendel Koehn, 50, who was apparently uninjured, and Shirley Koehn, 73, Almena, who suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to Cumberland Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Donica was issued citations for deviation from a designated lane and failure to have passengers wearing seat belts.
Koehn, the driver of the second vehicle, was cited for riding in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt.
Besides the Sheriff’s Department, two Cumberland ambulance units were called to the scene.
Three vehicles collide on Hwy. 8
A crash on U.S. Hwy. 8 between Poskin and Almena late Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19, resulted in two injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Just after 4 p.m. Jan. 19 a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by Janelle Selkow, 57, Almena, was going west on Hwy. 8 and was stopped in traffic trying to make a left turn onto southbound Seventh Street.
A 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jason M. Burke, 51, Almena, was also going westbound and collided with the rear of Selkow’s vehicle.
The impact sent Selkow’s vehicle into the eastbound lane, where it collided with a 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by Deborah Sobolewski, 62, of Barron.
The report said Selkow suffered “possible injury” and was taken by ground ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron. Burke suffered a “possible injury” but was not transported. Sobolewski sustained no apparent injury.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
