Barron County dispatch logs, which are public record, are now being delayed 24 hours before being released to media outlets, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald on Monday, Jan. 4. Logs are automatically generated and sent out via the dispatch recording software the department uses.
The reason for the delay is officer safety and to prevent case investigations from being hampered by information being released too early or having incorrect information getting out, Fitzgerald said.
Because of the immediacy of 911 calls, information from a caller is not immediately verifiable. Therefore, logs occasionally include incorrect or unfounded information.
Fitzgerald said information was released before their investigation was completed in the fatal shooting in Barron on Dec. 28, 2020. The shooting occurred about 75 minutes before the logs were sent out and reported on by local media.
“So to stop that and allow us to put out the correct and [most] complete information that we can at the time, we are delaying [logs] 24 hours,” he said.
