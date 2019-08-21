Barron Area School District will, once again, try to meet a goal of having all its schools meet or exceed a score of 71 percent on the annual district “report card” issued each year by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The benchmark was one of the goals mentioned by Diane Tremblay, district administrator, during a presentation at the School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the district office on River Avenue, Barron.
The district earned passing grades from the state during the past two years, but didn’t meet the goal it set for itself, Tremblay noted. She talked about a “solid (planning) process” that led to the new set of goals, and added that “we are moving in the right direction” with further academic improvement.
Among the other goals set for the coming school year:
• “We’ll talk a little more about what college and career readiness means, (and) challenge our teachers to work in their classroom and … build these concepts,” Tremblay said.
• “We want to look a little deeper at what students need to know when they leave the classroom … and what to do when they (don’t know),” she added.
• For the fourth year in a row, the district will hold a “culture festival” celebrating district achievements and community diversity .
• A “Golden Task Force” will continue looking at long-term building projects, a potential referendum in 2021, and what the Barron community expects and is willing to support regarding its schools.
• Students will be encouraged to do about 200 hours a year in extracurricular activities, community volunteering, or both.
• Work will continue in increasing school safety, training staff in emergency response, and improving building security.
• School personnel will work to involve at least 40 students in the district’s $1 million mentorship endowment program.
In other action, the board received a report from Sarah Stauner, director of pupil services, on the number of times students needed to be put in isolation or were restrained during the 2018-19 school year.
Stauner, who succeeded Katarina House last May, distributed the reports to board members, but then retrieved them so as to protect student privacy. The district filed reports with the state that listed 44 restraints and 19 seclusions during the previous academic year.
The board also:
• Paid June bills of $1,119,032.60
• Bought three new pieces of equipment, including:
A new “industrial-size” lawnmower for $22,925 from Tractor Central. The price includes a trade-in allowance.
A 10-passenger Ford van for $28,546 from Swant-Graber motors.
A 72-passenger school bus from Mid State Truck Service, Inc., at a cost of $93,518.50.
• Paid Rolling Oaks Golf Course $20,000 to cover green fees for high school golf teams over the next 10 years. Tremblay said the one-time payment will help the course with repairs.
Attending the meeting were board president Jeffrey Nelson, board members Orin Thompson, Mike Dietrich, Dan McNeil, Roxie Micheels, Kelli Rasmussen, Brittany Stephens and Christopher Donica, and district administrator Diane Tremblay. Board member Danette Hellmann was absent.
