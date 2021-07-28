Barron County prosecutors have filed a civil suit in connection with the discovery of $8,000 in cash seized during a warrant search at the home of a defendant in three active felony cases, county Circuit Court documents said.
The July 21, 2021, suit identifies the defendant as Darren E. Hegna, 18, 1593 County Hwy. U, Dallas.
According to the civil complaint, the defendant surrendered his cell phone to law enforcement after his arrest on June 22, following a dirt bike chase through parts of the town of Maple Grove.
A search of the phone revealed a “background photo” of two large quantities of marijuana. Authorities used that information to get a warrant to againsearch the phone. The search allegedly revealed chat messages allegedly linked to marijuana sales.
On July 6, law enforcement executed a warrant at the defendant’s home, where $8,000 in cash was discovered, along with evidence that a package allegedly linked to marijuana sales had been delivered to a home in the 2400 block of Tenth Avenue, Chetek.
Another warrant was executed on July 7 at the rural Chetek address, where officers found two pounds of marijuana, 300 THC vape cartridges, drug paraphernalia and $1,830 in cash.
A resident at the Chetek address allegedly admitted to allowing defendant Hegna to send large marijuana shipments to his home, the complaint said.
Court records said defendant Hegna is free on signature bond pending an Aug. 25 appearance in connection with felony charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
