A nonprofit corporation seeking to construct a senior citizen living facility in Barron will host a meeting at 3 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Sterling Bank, Barron.
An email sent to area sources indicated the purpose of the meeting “will be to share more detail about the project” with potential investors and/or residents.
Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, said Monday, July 15, that he planned to attend Thursday’s meeting.
Community Home Again is a registered nonprofit corporation.
On Monday, spokesperson Don Peterson said that the main goal of the meeting is to help the group make decisions about funding and finance for the project.
Investors are being sought in the interest of moving the project forward, he added.
Further information will be released at a date following the July 18 meeting, Peterson said.
