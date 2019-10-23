A decrease in overall school spending and an increase in property taxes will be among the items handled by the Barron Area School Board when it conducts its annual school meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Barron High School.
The public meeting is a step in the process of adopting the district budget, a process that will end late this month after the state publishes final property value figures for municipalities in the district, including townships, villages and the city of Barron.
The annual meeting was discussed at the School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 21, at Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School, and during an Oct. 14 meeting of the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee.
According to Andrew Sloan, district director of finance, the state’s funding formula is partly the reason for an anticipated six to seven percent increase in local taxes. When local districts decrease spending, there is a corresponding drop in state aid.
Barron Area School District spent about $2.5 million last year funding a major building improvement program at the high school, Sloan added.
“But that money came from proceeds we got from (borrowing to finance the project),” he said. The one-time expenditure “makes it look like our (overall) spending is going down, but our general fund spending is up about $500,000.”
Enrollment changes will influence the budget as well, Sloan added.
The issue is a growing number of “open enrolled-out” students -- local students going to other schools, he said.
“The state’s revenue cap is geared to a three-year rolling average on (school enrollment),” he said. “Now, with two to three years of (Barron Area School District enrollment) decline in the formula, it is beginning to affect the budget.”
The district is also expecting to pay about 10 percent more in health insurance premiums – about a $300,000 increase, board members were told. Overall, the district expects to spend about $2.6 million on health insurance during the 2019-2020 budget year, board members learned.
