While the COVID-19 pandemic raises concerns about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mailed ballots in the November election, registered Wisconsin voters have a number of options – especially if they have access to a computer, a smart phone, or someone who knows how to use those devices, according to state and local sources.
Wisconsin is among the states that don’t put conditions on getting an absentee ballot, and the process of getting one can be carried out by mail or electronic means, according to DeeAnn Cook, county clerk.
The first and (for most older voters) most familiar way to vote absentee is via U.S. mail, according to state and local sources. The voter sends a letter to their municipal clerk (be it township, village or city), verifies that he/she is registered, and asks for a ballot.
Once it arrives, the paper ballot can be filled out and returned via mail.
But the electronic methods offer other alternatives, Cook said Monday, Aug. 17.
“An absentee request has to have a paper trail,” she said. “Voters can use the MyVote system, send an email, text, or request in writing to their municipal clerk.”
Whether they ask for ballots in the mail or in person, absentee voters must provide a photo identification when they request ballots, Cook added.
“Absentee ballots will be delivered to municipal clerks on or maybe slightly before Sept. 16,” she said.
For those voters who choose to visit their municipal clerks in person, there is yet another option, Cook added.
“Voters (can vote in-person absentee) with (the) municipal clerks the last couple weeks prior to the election,” she said. “Hours vary by municipal clerk.”
Some clerks issue ballots on the weekend and some do not, Cook added.
“Full-time clerks tend to issue in-person absentees during regular business hours and part time clerks ask for voters to make an appointment with them to meet.”
Voters who choose the “in-person absentee” option create the paper trail when they fill out their ballot and enclose it in a sealed envelope.
“No absentee voting is allowed whatsoever on the Monday before the election,” Cook said.
“My advice to voters is not to wait until the last minute to request an absentee ballot, if you choose to vote absentee. The last day an absentee ballot can be requested by mail is Oct. 29.
Turnout shows absentee trend
About one fourth of Barron County’s eligible voters turned out for the Aug. 11, 2020, Partisan Primary, according to an Aug. 12 announcement from the County Clerk’s office.
The 6,379 votes cast represent 14 percent of the county’s registered voters, Cook added.
The total is slightly ahead of the August 2016 Partisan Primary, when there was a contested race for the office of District Attorney, Cook noted.
“This time, there were no contested races,” she said. “The increase is most likely due to calendar year absentee requests.”
Absentee versus mail
According to the Ballotpedia website, five states “conduct what are commonly referred to as all-mail elections,” including Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Automatic mail-in ballot systems mandate that all eligible voters receive either a ballot or ballot application by default, according to Ballotpedia.
There are two other kinds of mail/absentee voting, the site added in its article: no-excuse required (such as Wisconsin); and excuse-required states.
According to a site overseen by the Connecticut General Assembly, 20 states normally require some kind of valid reason for a voter to get an absentee ballot.
They include Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusette, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Ialand, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed things. A total of 16 states – Wisconsin among them – opted for automatic absentee applications.
In addition, New Jersey, Vermont, California, Nevada and Montana decided on automatic mail-in voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.