A controversial ordinance, proposed to help clear up confusion of the duties of the local public health officer, has been withdrawn.
The proposed local health officer ordinance was withdrawn by public health officer Laura Sauve and health and human services department director Stacey Frolik. A meeting set for Monday morning, Aug. 31—the first of up to three meetings on the issue—was canceled, effectively killing the issue.
The ordinance had garnered opposition from a group of local residents who feared it would give the local health officer too much power to shut down businesses and would result in privacy invasions.
The Barron County Board of Supervisors was considering the new ordinance at the behest of Sauve, who said establishing the ordinance would clear up confusion over her duties when issuing general—countywide—orders. The proposed ordinance didn’t create mandates itself, but dictated how Sauve and county leaders would have to come to agreement before any countywide health mandates would be issued and how mandates would need full board approval within 31 days.
Without the ordinance, countywide health orders could be issued, noted the county’s attorney, John Muench, but it would likely face challenges in court, just like the statewide Safer at Home order was struck down by the state Supreme Court.
Two subcommittees of the Barron County Board of Supervisors were meeting this week at their usual times to discuss the ordinance and possibly pass it on to the next committee or kill it. The health and human services board was set to meet on Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m., with the executive committee to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8 a.m.
Both had the ordinance withdrawn from the agenda and the Aug. 31 meeting was canceled as it was the only item on the agenda.
Sauve said on Monday, that they were aware of the feedback the supervisors were getting.
“We believe if the supervisors’ votes truly represented the members of their districts, the ordinance would not pass with a majority vote at this time,” Sauve said in an email. “Due to reasons including the low death rate in Barron County, the relatively low infection rate in Barron County and the fact that this issue has become politicized versus seen as a public health issue, some of our community is not supportive of this action.”
Trying to fight an uphill battle was not a good use of their time or resources during a pandemic, she said.
Even without the ordinance, state statutes allow her to issue isolation and quarantine orders for individuals or a business to fight outbreaks, Sauve said. The ordinance would have allowed her to issue citations if people violated any health orders. But without the ordinance, the officer can petition the courts for a court order and, if continued violations happen, they could be charged for contempt of court.
“We do feel there is a need for Barron County to have a local health ordinance if a situation arises in the future with any communicable disease where the death rate is extremely high and the disease has the potential to spread. In this situation, Public Health would need the ability to respond quickly,” Sauve said. Without it, the county is less prepared for health emergencies, she said.
She noted that in 2015, highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, spread in five poultry operations in the county. While rare, if H5N1 spreads to humans, it has a 60-percent death rate, she said. If that happened, the county would need to act quickly and not wait months for an ordinance to pass.
But Sauve said the ordinance will not be reintroduced at this time.
County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, confirmed on Monday that the issue would not be on the agenda for the Barron County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. Asked if the issue would come up again, Okey said no. “I don’t see it coming up in the near future,” he said.
