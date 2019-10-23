An unidentified 39-year-old man is in protective custody in Rhinelander, Wis., after a domestic quarrel in Cameron Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2019, boiled over and resulted in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in front of Cameron Public Library, according to Cameron Police Chief Michael Lynch.
The incident began when a resident called 911 from his Arlington Avenue home to report his son had pulled a knife during a domestic quarrel, and then fled.
Lynch said that before fleeing, the suspect, who was intoxicated, had harmed himself with the knife.
Multiple agencies responded to the call along with Cameron police, including Barron County Sheriff’s deputies, an officer from the Barron Police Department, and Lakeview Medical Center ambulance.
Officers later found the suspect in front of the library, still in possession of the knife. There was blood visible on the suspect’s neck when officers found him, according to dispatch reports.
Eventually, the suspect was disarmed and detained. A Cameron officer rode with him to the Barron Hospital emergency room, where the suspect continued to remain uncooperative. A second Cameron officer was summoned for additional security.
Lynch said the man was first taken to the Amery Behavioral Health Center for a 72-hour emergency mental health detention. But after he was admitted, the subject was refused treatment and was taken back to Barron hospital for further evaluation.
Meanwhile, Cameron police looked for an alternative treatment facility. At 1:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Cameron police transported the suspect to Rhinelander Hospital, a distance of more than 120 miles.
Officers returned to Cameron at 7:30 a.m. Friday. In all, the incident took 15 hours to close, Lynch said.
Cameron police have referred the incident to the District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.
