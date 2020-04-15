What had to be one of the most unusual elections in Wisconsin history is in the record books, as election workers in dozens of Barron County municipalities completed vote counting Monday, April 13, 2020, nearly a week after the polls closed.
Because of a deadline extension for postmarked absentee ballots, votes were tallied starting at 4 p.m. Monday in Barron County precincts and forwarded to the County Clerk’s Office in Barron, where it was posted Monday night – six days after in-person voting was completed.
See below for a review of election results.
County Clerk DeeAnn Cook said she believed the integrity of the election was maintained.
“I feel very confident the process was handled well,” she said Monday morning.
Throughout the county, municipal clerks and their election workers took steps to help protect themselves and voters alike in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. But the precautions weren’t recommended or imposed from higher up, Cook said.
“People improvised and came up with their own plans, then shared them with one another,” she said.
At Barron and Almena, for example, clear plastic panels separated election workers and voters. At City Hall in Barron, each voter was issued a pair of gloves and a mask (if they didn’t have one) by election workers who themselves dressed in similar garb.
Shortages of election workers were made up by Wisconsin National Guard members. Cook said 14 volunteer Guard members were sent to various polling places round the county to help out.
“I wouldn’t hesitate to use them again,” Cook said. “We had one municipality where only the clerk was there and all her (election) workers were Guard members.”
Cook said the arrangements for military volunteers went smoothly.
“They were on time, they did everything they were asked to do, and their superiors checked in with us to make sure everybody was where they had been asked to go.”
Only time will tell if Wisconsin is fated to hold yet another election during pandemic quarantine conditions.
The next such election is less than four weeks from today, as Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany stand for election to fill the Dist. 7 Congressional seat once held by U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy.
Gov. Tony Evers “Safer At Home” order is reportedly scheduled to expire Friday, April 24, but local authorities said there is no way to know if the quarantine may be extended in the meantime.
Absentee ballots
Postmarked absentee ballots were accepted by local municipal clerks up to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13. Cook said April 13 that voters who ordered absentee ballots by mail had the option to hand-deliver them to their polling places on April 7 or to return them by mail.
She said 11,124 voters cast a vote in the election, and she estimated 44 percent of registered voters and 30 percent of all eligible voters in the county participated. Barron County had 5,645 absentee ballots returned as of Monday morning, accounting for about 50.7 percent of the vote.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, for Barron County there were 6,694 absentee ballot applications, with 6,591 sent out by local clerks. With 5,645 absentee ballots returned and counted, the return rate was 85.6 percent.
Statewide, there were 1,296,071 absentee ballot applications, with 1,284,438 sent out. As of Monday morning, the elections commission said 1,098,489 absentee ballots had been returned, a return rate of 85.5 percent. With an estimated 1,552,000 ballots cast, absentee ballots accounted for about 70.7 percent of the vote.
Comparatively, in last year’s spring election, there were 167,832 absentee ballots requested and 140,941 returned and counted, a rate of 84 percent. Absentee ballots accounted for about 11.5 percent of the votes statewide.
In the 2016 spring presidential primary election, 247,052 absentee ballots were requested, with 212,832 returned and counted, a return rate of 86.1 percent. Absentee ballots accounted for 11.6 percent of the vote.
For the 2016 fall presidential election, 847,252 absentee ballots were issued. Those returned and counted numbered 819,316, a return rate of 96.7 percent. Absentee ballots accounted for roughly 27.3 percent of the vote.
As of April 1, there were 3,387,130 registered voters statewide, meaning the turnout was approximately 45.8 percent for registered voters. According to 2019 state estimates, around 4,524,000 residents were of voting age (18-plus), meaning the turnout was around 34.3 percent of eligible voters.
Comparatively, for election turnout of the voter-age population, the 2016 fall election had a 67 percent turnout and the 2016 presidential primary had a turnout of 47 percent.
Election results
Presidential primary -- Joe Biden was the leading vote getter with 3,459 votes to 1,170 for Bernie Sanders, who endorsed Biden Monday, April 13.
State Supreme Court – In Barron County, incumbent Dan Kelly outpolled challenger Jill Karovsky 5,569 to 4,709. However, Karovsky was the statewide winner.
Circuit Court -- Unopposed judges J. Michael Bitney and Maureen Boyle were returned to office.
Statewide referendum -- A total of 7,276 Barron County voters agreed that the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended to allow more rights for victims of crime. The measure was opposed by 2,693 voters. The referendum also passed statewide, by a significant margin.
In the first of two races for the Barron County Board of Supervisors, incumbent Terry Lee won re-election, 255 to 168, over challenger Randy Braun in Dist. 4, which includes an area mainly located between the municipalities of Cameron and Chetek.
In Dist. 27, which includes the unincorporated village of Comstock and parts of the towns of Crystal Lake and Almena, Bill Effertz won the seat with 211 votes to Dan Hopkins’ 190.
City of Barron -- Retired Chief of Police Byron Miller was elected to an at-large seat on the council with 459 votes over second-time council candidate Isaak Mohamed, with 322.
There was a “scattering” of 25 write-in votes for a vacant municipal judge’s position formerly occupied by Mark Klein.
Dallas Village Board -- two seats were open on the board with a total of four candidates. Elected to trustee positions were Kevin Hellmann, 51 votes, and Thomas Stuart, 47. Other candidates: Tanya Humphrey-Weisser, 39 votes, and David A. Thomassen, 27.
In the Town of Stanley, voters agreed to expand the Town Board from 3 supervisors to five, by a vote of 367 yes to 238 no.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.