Barron County’s budget resolution for 2021 was passed on a vote of 22 for and six against, with one board supervisor absent on Monday evening, Nov. 2.
The budget met challenges from a small contingent of supervisors who disagreed with expanding the sheriff’s department to make the recreation officer a fulltime position. They said it violated a two-year moratorium on new hires and increases to the sheriff’s department budget that was enacted after an oversight issue in 2018.
The new position accounted for an extra $151,879 in the budget for a new sheriff’s deputy position, which also included a $30,000 Department of Natural Resources grant.
After the budget resolution was brought to the floor for discussion, Supervisor Bob Rogers, Dist. 1, town and city of Chetek, made a motion to remove the financing be amended “by eliminating the additional funds for the patrol position for the sheriff’s department and directing that those funds for that position—which amounts to $56,000 for the squad and equipment and $65,879 for salary—be reallocated to capitol projects, for instance, upgrading this auditorium,” Rogers said. Rogers’ motion was seconded by Supervisor Bob Anderson, Dist. 24, town of Rice Lake.
Rogers said the sheriff’s department was in the middle of a two-year ban on new hires and budget increases under a corrective action plan approved in June 2019.
“The original corrective action plan was very clear as it was written. No new hires for the sheriff’s department for a period of two years,” Rogers said. But it was one year later, in September 2020, when a clarifying resolution gave exceptions to new hires to address public safety issues, and to a lesser extent, increases to normal operating contracts for medical and food service at the jail.
“In my mind, the clarifying resolution is [ ... ] a loophole,” Rogers said. “We’ve passed legislation and a resolution specifically to get a loophole in place and it troubles me.”
Rogers recognized the need and value of having a recreation officer monitor the county’s trails, woods and waterways, and help secure grants for outdoor recreation.
Deputy Jeff Wolfe, the current part-time recreation officer, does and would do a great job, and Fitzgerald and his department had Rogers’ support, he said.
“But couldn’t we have waited just one year, to allow the corrective action plan to take place? Why didn’t we do that?” Rogers asked the board.
The original action plan should be restored and that could free up $121,879 for other projects, such as upgrading the auditorium where the meeting was taking place. Upgrades were discussed at last month’s meeting.
Gary Taxdahl, supervisor for Dist. 8, town of Almena and village of Turtle Lake, agreed with Rogers.
“I think people have forgotten the gravity of what happened when the sheriff [ ... ] signed a three-quarter of a million dollar contract obligating the county,” Taxdahl said. Any other department head would have been fired, he said. But the sheriff was elected and could not be fired and that is why the corrective plan was enacted.
He did not think it was important to hire a new fulltime officer this year.
“As a county board, do we say what we mean? What kind of a message are we sending to other departments [if the plan was not followed]?” Taxdahl asked.
Supervisor Jim Gores, Dist. 9, town of Clinton and village of Almena, said he was not happy with the sheriff’s original financial oversight. But ATV trails were being used more during the pandemic.
“I just think that there is a need to have that be a fulltime position,” he said. Gores was also concerned the DNR grant was not guaranteed next year.
Supervisor Bill Schradle, Dist. 7, towns of Turtle Lake, Vance Creek and Prairie Farm, agreed with Rogers’ views. It set a poor precedence, but agreed the sheriff does a great job, Schradle said. The job could wait and upgrades to the auditorium were needed.
Bob Anderson, supervisor for Dist. 24, town of Rice Lake, expressed his support for the department and its deputies. With the pandemic, there were fewer court cases and the bailiff was now being utilized in other positions. Anderson felt that deputy could help the rec officer, the department could maintain four deputies on duty at all times and the department could wait one more year for the new position.
Chief Deputy Jason Leu said the county only has four deputies on duty for about 50 percent of the time. The rest of the time there is just three on duty because they are short-staffed, Leu said. The bailiff was helping out with patrol positions but it was not enough to free up Wolfe for recreation duties. It would be costly to cross-train other positions to fill other gaps, Leu said.
But because of COVID-19, there were many more people on the trails and lakes, said Bun Hanson, supervisor for Dist. 21, city of Rice Lake. “The miles of trails we have now, need attention,” and was a big deal for tourism in the county, he said. Supervisor Pete Olson, Dist. 12, city of Barron, agreed with Hanson, noting more municipalities were opening up their streets to ATV traffic. It was a matter of public safety.
Fitzgerald added that the recreation officer also helped oversee grants and projects received by area snowmobile and ATV clubs. The officer helped manage administrative duties, including the individual land-use agreements with each owner that had a trail cross their property.
It would also help cut down on overtime, especially when there were big outdoor events like concerts on the lake.
Fitzgerald said the DNR grant occurs every year and that the more hours the rec officer works, the more money is funded.
Supervisor Dana Heller, Dist. 23, city of Rice Lake, saw the benefits of having a fulltime position by securing more grants and doing more patrols on lakes and trails. Since Wolfe was being moved from parttime to fulltime, was it should be excluded from the ban, he added.
Supervisor Terry Lee, Dist. 4, town of Prairie Lake, did not like going against the corrective action plan, but tourism was a big driver of the county’s healthy sales tax revenue. Tourism must be promoted and the rec officer would help that, he said.
John Banks, supervisor for Dist. 3, city of Chetek, asked if the position could be approved but the corrective action plan extended one more year. County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, said it was not possible since it was established with a resolution.
“If you make rules and then you don’t go by them, then you have no rules,” Taxdahl leveled. There were irresponsible riders on the trails, but responsible riders report them and a rec officer was not needed now. It was more important to follow the corrective action plan and rectify a “major infraction of a county policy,” he said.
Okey called the question.
Supervisors Rogers; Banks; Schradle; Anderson, Taxdahl; Tod Gerland, town of Stanley and city of Rice Lake; and Jerry McRoberts, Dist. 19, city of Rice Lake, voted for the amendment to remove the new rec officer position from the budget.
Twenty-one other supervisors voted against the amendment. Supervisor Don Horstman, Dist. 26, towns of Cumberland and Stanfold, was absent.
With the amendment failed, Rogers made an objection to the original motion on the budget. He claimed the budget—with the new position—was improper because it did not follow the corrective action plan and increased the sheriff’s budget.
Okey countered that this position was needed to address public safety issues, which was allowed by the second version of the corrective action plan.
Rogers said his objection did not require a second, but did require a ruling by Okey, and if orderly, a two-thirds vote.
Olson requested a point of order and a 10-minute break for County Administrator Jeff French and Corporation Counsel John Muench to determine how to address the objection according to Robert’s Rules of Order for meetings.
After the break, Okey ruled that Roger’s objection was in order and it now went to a vote before the board.
French explained that if at least two-thirds of the supervisors voted “yes” on the objection, it would pass the budget without funding for the new position. If more than a third said “no,” it would kill the objection and the board could then vote on the budget as originally presented, with the new position.
On the objection question, seven supervisors— Rogers, Banks, Schradle, Anderson, Taxdahl, Gerland and McRoberts—voted in favor of it. Twenty-one voted against it, killing the objection.
Okey called the question on the original motion to approve the 2021 budget, which required a simple majority to pass.
Only six supervisors—Rogers, Banks, Schradle, Anderson, Taxdahl and Gerland—voted against the budget. Twenty-two supervisors, including McRoberts this time, voted for the budget and it was approved.
