Rice Lake resident Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, has announced his candidacy for the 75th District Wisconsin Assembly seat to be vacated later this year by incumbent Romaine Quinn.
Armstrong made the announcement Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, adding that after discussions with his board of directors, he does not plan to step down from his position as the county’s fulltime economic development coordinator.
Saying he wanted to continue the work done by Quinn, Armstrong said that “as a state, we’ve made positive reforms, but there’s still more work to do.
“We must continue addressing the issues of affordable and accessible healthcare, rural broadband access, ensuring our kids get a quality education, create additional housing and help create vibrant communities.”
Armstrong was named BCEDC executive director in 2013. His work has helped Barron County to become the 6th fastest-growing county in Wisconsin in terms of business investment, according to New York-based SmartAsset.com.
During his tenure, Armstrong led efforts to help individuals start businesses, introduced an economic gardening program to help existing businesses grow, championed additional workforce training programs and led the initiative to address the acute housing shortage in the area.
A former two-term member of the Rice Lake City Council, Armstrong is president of the Rice Lake Cable Commission, a member of the Rice Lake Utility Commission and Rice Lake Tourism Commission, Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce board member, Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County board member and volunteer mentor at Rice Lake High school.
Armstrong and his wife, Janell, live in Rice Lake. They have four grown children and three grandchildren residing in Wisconsin, New York, and Minnesota.
Their youngest currently serves in the U.S. Marine Corps. Armstrong is an avid sportsman and is active in both his church and the community.
