Mayo Clinic Health System Northland, Barron, along with other locations in Northwest Wisconsin, have activated hospital emergency surge plans to manage the increased number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections.
“Theories about COVID-19 circulate on social media or from friends or family members,” noted Mayo spokesman Dan Lea, Eau Claire.
To counteract rumors as the pandemic ramps upward, Mayo Clinic Health System offers “10 myths debunked and the facts that support the truth,” he added.
Myth: Spikes in COVID-19 cases are because of increased testing.
Fact: This is not related to increased testing. Of greater concern is the increase in the percentage of positive results (which) means that the virus is spreading quickly.
Testing helps people make decisions to self-isolate and guides health care providers decisions. (It) also allows local health departments to monitor the virus’ spread and make recommendations to schools and businesses.
Myth: We can achieve herd immunity by letting the virus spread through the population.
Fact: There are significant problems with relying on community infection to create herd immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19. It isn’t yet clear if infection with the COVID-19 virus makes a person immune to future infection.
Even if COVID-19 infection creates long-lasting immunity, a large number of people would have to become infected to reach the herd immunity threshold. Experts estimate that in the U.S., 70 percent of the population — more than 200 million people — would have to recover from COVID-19 to halt the epidemic.
This also could lead to serious, and potentially long-term, complications and millions of deaths.
Myth: The number of COVID-19 deaths is much lower and the disease is overblown.
Fact: This myth stems from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) table that showed the majority of people who died of COVID-19 had multiple causes listed on their death certificates.
The myth speculates that the majority of these deaths were the result of another preexisting condition, such as heart or lung conditions, weakened immune systems, severe obesity, or diabetes.
The problem with this reasoning is the vast majority of these people could have lived much longer if they had not contracted COVID-19. The CDC explained, “For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”
Myth: Only the elderly or those with underlying health conditions will get very ill and require hospitalization for COVID-19.
Fact: People of all ages can contract COVID-19. The risk of developing dangerous symptoms may be increased in people who are older or in people of any age who have other serious health problems, such as heart or lung conditions, weakened immune systems, severe obesity, or diabetes.
People of all ages are being hospitalized with COVID-19. The average age of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 at Mayo Clinic Health System fluctuates day-to-day.
Myth: The quality of COVID-19 data cannot be trusted.
Fact: Early in the pandemic, information about COVID-19 was changing often as physicians and scientists learned about the new virus. This may have led some to (doubt) the reliability of the data (and) partisan approaches and messaging led to further skepticism.
But hospitals across the upper Midwest are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of patients needing to be hospitalized for COVID-19. This has the potential to overwhelm hospital resources and impact the availability to provide preventive and emergent care.
Myth: Cold weather and snow can kill COVID-19.
Fact: There is no scientific evidence to believe colder weather can kill COVID-19 or other viruses. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5 Celsius to 37 Celsius (97.7 to 98.6 Fahrenheit), regardless of the external temperature or weather.
Instead, wear a mask in public, keep your physical distance, avoid in-person gatherings, wash your hands with soap and water, and stay home if you do not feel well.
Myth: I’m currently taking an antibiotic, so this may prevent or treat COVID-19.
Fact: Antibiotics treat only bacteria, not viruses. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used for prevention or treatment. However, some people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may receive antibiotics because they have a different bacterial infection at the same time.
Myth: COVID-19 is no worse than the seasonal flu.
Fact: It is true that both are contagious respiratory diseases caused by viruses and people with COVID-19 and the flu may share some common symptoms.
However, after closer comparison, the viruses have been found to affect people differently. Symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu appear at different times. COVID-19 symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after exposure. Flu symptoms usually appear about one to four days after exposure.
COVID-19 appears to be more contagious and spread more quickly than the flu. Severe illness, such as lung injury, may be more frequent with COVID-19 than with flu. The death rate also appears to be higher with COVID-19 than the flu. And COVID-19 also can cause different complications than the flu, such as blood clots and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
Myth: Fabric masks don’t protect you or others from COVID-19.
Fact: Simply put, wearing a cloth mask helps decrease the spread of COVID-19. A significant number of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms or are considered asymptomatic. These people may not know they are transmitting the virus to others when they talk, sneeze, cough or raise their voices. Wear a cloth mask to reduce the chance of transmitting respiratory droplets to others around you.
Myth: Children who develop COVID-19 don’t become critically ill.
Fact: Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, some children get severely ill from COVID-19. They might require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe. In rare cases, they may die.
Although the CDC reports fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can be infected and become ill with the virus that causes COVID-19, and they can also spread the virus to others.
According to a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10,”Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin had 83 COVID positive inpatients, including hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.
“In addition, COVID-19 testing operations at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin are generating greater than 1,000 positive tests per week and positivity rates have recently exceeded 30 percent per day.
“We are pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease,” the statement said. “All of our beds are full at all hospitals for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. This is a critically important message our community desperately needs to hear.
“Approximately 50 percent of our intensive care capacity is occupied by COVID positive patients (and) our ICU is full. Approximately 40 percent of our medical surgical beds in Northwest Wisconsin are occupied by COVID positive patients – our medical surgical units are full.
“We also have approximately 300 Mayo Clinic Health System staff in Northwest Wisconsin on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposures,” the statement said.
