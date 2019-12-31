A 38-year-old Almena man is in jail facing multiple charges after the Barron County Sheriff’s Department deployed its emergency response team and armored vehicle during a standoff on Sunday night, Dec. 29, 2019.
A Dec. 30 press release from Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the suspect as Casey Murray, rural Almena.
Fitzgerald said the Barron County Communication Center received a 911 call at 9:40 p.m. Dec. 29, from a woman at a home just north of Poskin.
The caller said “that her boyfriend was upset and took a gun outside and was shooting it in the air and made threats (against) her if she called law enforcement,” the release said.
The woman was advised to find cover, locked herself in a room, and remained on 911 with a dispatcher until the ERT arrived.
After making contact with the suspect at the scene, law enforcement reported the suspect “would not comply … and continued to make threats.”
Officers fired beanbags, striking the suspect in the legs. He was then arrested.
“A handgun was located in the vehicle (that the suspect) exited when law enforcement arrived on scene,” Fitzgerald said.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Dispatch logs said the woman who called 911 reported her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly said “if cops show up, more than him are going to die tonight.”
By the time she called, the suspect had already fired a few shots in the air and was sitting in the woods near the driveway. Meanwhile, the woman locked herself in a downstairs bathroom.
The Emergency Response Team set up a command post close to the intersection of 14 3/4 Avenue and Eighth Street, about a mile north of U.S. Hwy. 8 between Almena and Poskin, and deployed the Sheriff’s Department “Bearcat” armored vehicle.
By 11:32 p.m., the suspect was in custody and the woman who had called 911 had been located and was safe. By 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, authorities were informed that a relative of the suspect had taken additional weapons from the home for safekeeping.
City of Barron police logs indicate that a city officer stood by at the Barron Hospital Emergency Room with the suspect and a Sheriff’s deputy. The officer remained at the emergency room while the deputy went to have a Barron County Circuit Court judge sign a search warrant for the suspect’s home.
The city officer reported that the suspect “was not happy with law enforcement, especially after they … used … rounds of bean bags on him.”
At press time late Monday, Dec. 30, the suspect was jailed on tentative charges of being armed while intoxicated, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. Formal charges are expected from the District Attorney’s Office later this week.
