It was early Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2020, when the phone rang at the Barron County Emergency Communications center.
The call came from a counselor with the Veterans Administration’s Crisis Line.
Earlier that morning, a veteran had called the crisis line from a home within the circulation area of the News-Shield. The location has been omitted in the interest of privacy.
The caller told the counselor that he was thinking of harming himself, and that he had “a gun in every room.”
Two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the man’s home.
Within an hour or so, the deputies had visited the caller, determined that no one else was in danger, and had arranged for the caller to enroll in a “safety plan” with the help of the Veterans Administration.
Local officials said that in a rural area like Barron County, it’s important to connect troubled vets to experts who can help and counsel them.
According to information on the VA Crisis Line website, the experiences veterans faced while in the military can increase the impact of significant life events, such as “the end of a personal relationship, (and) the loss of a job.”
The VA encourages veterans, their friends and family members to visit the Crisis Line website to learn more about warning signs in a veteran’s behavior, and what to do when that happens.
In an email interview earlier this month, Barron County Veterans Service officer Scott Bachowski emphasized how important it is to his office, and to veterans, to gain access to the expertise of the VA on a regional basis.
“We are not formally trained to deal with suicide,” said Bachowski. “We believe that should be left to the professionals in the VA, Barron County, Northwest Connections and the Vet Center.”
Within the past four years, at least two veteran suicides have taken place in Barron County, Bachowski said Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“We have been very fortunate in that regard,” he said.
The incident on Christmas morning was unusual, Bachowski added.
“Normally, what happens is that a safety plan is set up for the (veteran) by Crisis Line,” he said. “It usually doesn’t escalate. But this incident must have escalated to the point where the counselor felt the individual might harm himself very soon.”
Bachowski said the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the challenge of serving veterans who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), in addition to the fact that Barron County is a rural area with fewer available resources.
“We have the VA and the La Crosse Vet Center to assist veterans in dealing with PTSD,” he said.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the VA services add another layer of service to help emergency responders (dispatchers, deputies and others) who deal with situations like the one that happened Christmas Day.
“While each call is different, we try to handle them all the same way,” he said in a Thursday, Jan. 14 email.
“The dispatcher answers the call and collects information and determines what kind of response is needed, (be it) police, fire, EMS or any combination.”
Most mental health situations are difficult to evaluate over the phone, and that’s why law enforcement is sent to the scene, Fitzgerald added.
“Questions dispatchers ask are: Are there other people in the house with you? Are there firearms? Where are they?” he added.
“That information is relayed to the deputy. This will determine how the deputy approaches the house; we may keep the person on the line with us until the deputy gets there.”
After the officer has assessed the situation, another call is placed to the Crisis Line, Fitzgerald said.
“We then work with the Crisis Line and the client to determine what is the safest and best route to go,” he said.
The alternatives include a “safety plan” for the client, or having them stay with someone else, or, if needed, a commitment to an area mental health facility.
“If a commitment is needed, then we do a medical clearance and transport to the nearest facility that has a bed,” Fitzgerald added.
That process can take from four to six hours, from start to finish, he said.
