Members of the Barron County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee were told that nearly $2 million in state and federal funding is being sent to Barron County to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
But even at that level, the funding might not be enough, the committee learned at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Barron.
Committee members were told that:
• The county has received more than $395,000 to pay for contact tracing. However, “if (the county) would have a large (COVID-19) outbreak, these funds may not be sufficient,” County Administrator Jeff French told the committee.
• A total of $1.6 million in additional funding has been received by the county for COVID-19-related costs.
Heidi Syvinski financial analyst for the county Department of Health and Human Services, said the contact tracing grant comes from a pool of $50 million in statewide funding.
She said the county’s funding “was based on a model which included population, anticipated COVID testing per week for (its) population, out of 85,000 total statewide tests weekly, and the estimated work to conduct Contact Tracing interviews.”
Syvinski said the $1.6 million in additional HHS funding includes more than $755,000 in state “routes to recovery” funding, to be spent on COVID-19-related expenses.
“For example, the extra costs for sanitizing all county buildings will be included in the DHHS Routes to Recovery Accounts,” she added.
What happens if the county runs out of state and federal COVID-19 funding?
French delivered a summary to the committee that said “if we exceed the grant amount, local tax levy dollars will be needed” to make up the difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.