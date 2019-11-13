A plea deal for a Chetek man charged with stealing power tools in Cumberland two years ago appears to be the least of his worries, according to Circuit Court filings in Barron, Rusk and Chippewa counties.
Cody F. Ormond, 31, W15995 County Hwy. D, Chetek, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 8, to three years’ probation in connection with the disappearance of about $5,400 worth of equipment from a Cumberland area resident, including a “jobsite radio,” a leaf blower and a chain saw.
Ormond pleaded guilty to a felony charge of “theft of movable property” in exchange for dismissal of a more serious burglary charge, court records said.
With that case concluded, Ormond was then transported to Ladysmith where, on Monday, Nov. 11, he was sentenced to three years in prison and five years’ probation in connection with convictions on two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling as a repeater, and two counts of possession of “burglarious tools,” also as a repeater.
Eleven counts of bail jumping, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of theft of movable property under $2,500, were dismissed but read in for sentencing purposes.
During the sentencing hearing, Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna told the court that Ormond has extensive rehabilitative needs, due to a long history of drug use since he was a teenager. Ormond’s theft charges are likely related to his drug use, she said.
Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson noted Ormond is not a “run of the mill burglar.”
Many of the buildings he broke into showed no sign of forced entry, court documents said. Ormond used burglar tools in a proficient and sophisticated manner and worked to become more proficient at those skills, according to Anderson.
With the Rusk County sentencing concluded, Ormond next faces additional charges in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Records there show Ormond is a defendant in five felony cases, which include no fewer than 32 felony and misdemeanor charges.
The charges range from possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell to identity theft, delivering illegal articles to a jail inmate, property and vehicle theft, resisting an officer, and bail jumping.
Chippewa County records said Ormond is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in connection with those charges.
Editor’s note: The Ladysmith News and Chetek Alert contributed material for this story.
