Members of the Barron County Board of Supervisors are discussing how to finance a major upgrade in Veterans Auditorium, which has served as the largest meeting place in the county Government Center for well over half a century, but has not had any significant improvements in its sound system or furnishings.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auditorium has served as the meeting place for many county committees, which otherwise, would have to crowd together in smaller meeting rooms.
In addition, the auditorium’s sound and video systems have been used to help supervisors attend meetings from remote locations. Glitches in the sound system have led to problems, County Administrator Jeff French noted during the Monday, Oct 5, 2020, meeting of the County Board Property Committee.
French noted that when supervisors tried to speak from remote locations, the sound system malfunctioned, emitting piercing shrieks into the room.
On Monday, French told the Property Committee that he had asked Chippewa Falls-based CBS Squared to design improvements for both the sound system and the seating arrangement.
“We’re proposing to take out the (existing sound equipment) and updating it so it would tie in to our new YouTube channel,” French said Oct. 6
Commercial-grade sound and video equipment would enable supervisors, citizen committee members and the general public to participate and/or watch county meetings online.
“We have no idea what caused that noise in the room,” French said. “But, don’t forget, we’re using consumer grade software, and we need commercial grade” equipment to properly stream the meetings on YouTube.
“There have been no physical improvements to Veterans Auditorium since it opened in 1964,” he added. “But it’s a new day and age for public meetings, especially with COVID-19.”
