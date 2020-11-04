The driver of a semi-trailer truck struck by a Canadian National Railway train at Barron Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, was issued a citation for failure to yield, according to a report from the Barron Police Department.
Suffering what were described as minor injuries were the train engineer, Dale M. Merrill, of Spooner, and the truck driver, Robert C. Munoz, whose home address was not given.
The crash took place shortly before 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the intersection of City 18th Street and the CN track on the east side of Barron.
The reporting officer got to the scene to find a semitrailer half flipped over and cut into two parts, spilling turkey feed on the railroad bed, while the diesel locomotive was stopped about 250 yards to the east.
The engineer reported being thrown forward by the impact, and was the only person aboard the train who was injured, according to the accident report.
The steering wheel was out of shape in the semi cab and the windshield was cracked. The truck driver reported that the impact knocked him forward into the steering wheel and windshield. The engineer complained of pain between the hip and knee. Both driver and engineer were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland for treatment.
The truck driver said he was turning north onto City 16th Street from a fuel depot located just west of city 16th Street, and did not hear the train horn until he was already on the tracks.
He said that he sped up while trying to avoid being hit. The train missed the cab and hit the trailer, cutting it in two.
The road was closed from the time of the crash at 11:23 a.m. until the accident investigation ended at 6:30 p.m., the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.