Seven people have been temporarily displaced after a fire broke out Monday, May 9, in a four-unit apartment complex in Cameron.
Crews were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from one room.
Cameron fire chief Mitch Hanson said the fire started in a child’s room, but no cause has been determined. He said the children in the unit were not there at the time.
“We put a lot of water on it to get it out,” said Hanson.
That left all four units with water damage.
Hanson said about 25 firefighters responded, using two pumpers, a water tanker and two rescue vehicles.
The American Red Cross is assisting the seven residents, which include two children.
A press release from the Red Cross stated, “Our disaster volunteers are providing people displaced from this building with emergency assistance for temporary lodging, meals and other essentials. Alongside our community partners, we’ll continue to work with these residents on the next steps in their recovery.”
